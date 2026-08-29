Orry takes credit as his India’s Got Latent episode with Samay Raina becomes most-viewed, crossing 15M views in 7 hours

The latest episode of India's Got Latent 2 has been receiving plenty of love online. From Samay roasting Orry and the influencer warning him in his own style, to Archana Puran Singh’s sassy comebacks and Samay himself getting roasted by a contestant, the episode has created a huge buzz since its release on Friday.

Comedian Samay Raina returned with a new season of India's Got Latent this year, and within just two months, the show has delivered its most-viewed episode so far. The latest episode, featuring Orry, Archana Puran Singh , Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri, garnered over 15 million views within the first seven hours of its release. Orry, however, did not hold back from taking credit for the episode’s success, joking about his “touch”.

Orry has now shared a screenshot of his chat with Samay, in which the comedian revealed that their episode had crossed 15.8 million views within seven hours and 42 minutes. The screenshot also showed a comparison of the views garnered by the previous 10 episodes during the same period.

Sharing the screenshot of the page’s analytics, Samay wrote to Orry, "Most viewed episode of latent so far. Lessgoo." Orry responded, "Now you know the Orry touch is real. That too in just 12 hours." The episode has since crossed 2 crore views within 17 hours. Samay’s previous episode featuring Karan Aujla had garnered a total of 4.3 crore views.