‘Gaaliyan dena talent hai?’: Archana Puran Singh gives sassy reply as Samay Raina says vlogging needs no talent
Samay Raina took a dig at Archana Puran Singh's vlogs with family and the actor's reply left audience cheering and hooting for her.
The latest episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 featured actor Archana Puran Singh and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani on the panel. During the episode, Samay took a sly dig at Archana’s vlogging, but the actor was quick to hit back with a sassy comeback.
Archana Puran Singh hits back at Samay Raina's dig at her vlogging
In the episode, a contestant named AR Tiwari performed Bhojpuri shayari. After his performance, Samay asked him what the first two letters of his name stood for, to which he replied, "allrounder". When asked what else he does apart from shayari, he replied, "dance, vlog, rap."
Samay responded, "Did you say vlog? Vlogging doesn't need talent", taking a subtle dig at Archana, who regularly shares family vlogs. Archana did not hold back and delivered a sassy response that had the audience cheering. She said, "gaaliyan dena talent hai (abusing is talent)." Samay had no immediate comeback, but later continued to poke fun at Archana’s signature laugh.
Samay also roasted Archana’s sons during the episode. While introducing Archana, he revealed that he had been a fan of hers since watching her play Miss Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He then brought up her vlogs, saying, "I have seen your vlogs; neither does your husband work, nor do your 'nalle sons'. In her house, reverse patriarchy is happening. Only women are working."
Archana’s sons were seated in the front row and laughed at the joke. Archana then told them, "I warned you not to sit in front row, this is not how you get fame, this is how you get insulted." Samay then continued to poke fun at her laughter.
About Archana Puran Singh’s vlogs
Archana Puran Singh ventured into YouTube vlogging in December 2024 with her family, launching the channel AAAP Ka Parivaar with her husband, Parmeet Sethi, and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi. The idea reportedly stemmed from the casual videos Archana began sharing with her house help, Bhagyashree, during the COVID-19 lockdown. The videos gained traction on Instagram, prompting friends Bharti Singh and Farah Khan to encourage her to launch a dedicated YouTube channel.
What began as an informal family experiment soon turned into a popular digital series. The vlogs offer candid glimpses into the Sethi family’s everyday life, including family banter, celebrations, travel, food outings and celebrity interactions. Their unfiltered chemistry, along with Archana and Parmeet’s playful equation with their sons, has struck a chord with viewers.
Archana’s sons have also launched their own vlogging channels, while Archana and Parmeet have started another segment on their YouTube channel in which they go on dates and revisit their relationship.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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