Who is Chello Meme? Arunachal Pradesh's influencer roasted Samay Raina and won ₹1 lakh on India's Got Latent

Comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent has become a platform that gives contestants a newfound dose of fame, particularly those who manage to entertain the audience with their wit and personality. The latest contestant to grab the spotlight is Chello Meme, an influencer from Arunachal Pradesh who stole the show with her sharp roast of Samay before going on to win the episode and take home the ₹1 lakh prize. Chello Meme stole the show as she left Samay Raina speechless on India's Got Latent. Who is Chello Meme? Chello Meme is an Instagram influencer who first went viral in 2021, when she was just 19. She made headlines after sharing a video alleging that she had been repeatedly inappropriately touched by a man, identified as Shafikul Rehman, at ISBT Guwahati in Assam. Chello, who was travelling to New Delhi via Guwahati to attend the National Youth Parliament 2021 as a representative of Arunachal Pradesh, confronted the alleged offender when he attempted to leave. In the video, she was seen calling him out and saying, "Aap jaise ladko ki wajah se rapes hote hain aur dusre ladko ka naam badnaam hota hai. Tumhe sharam nahi aata? maa-behan nahi hai ghar par? Tumhari behan ko koi aisa kiya toh? Because of people like we are afraid that guys would do something to us." The man was subsequently seen apologising to her and others with folded hands.

The video quickly went viral, with social media users praising Chello for confronting the man and applauding her courage. At the time, she was a Political Science student and had secured the top position at Arunachal Pradesh’s State Youth Parliament event, earning the opportunity to represent the state at the National Youth Parliament in New Delhi. During the event, Chello spoke about the idea of a ‘self-reliant India’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later praised her speech and shared a video of her on X, formerly Twitter. He wrote, "I am glad to see the passion among our youth to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Know what Chello Meme from Arunachal Pradesh has to say...I wish her the very best for her future endeavours."

Chello later found another wave of popularity on Instagram after sharing her love for Pepsi and revealing that she drinks the soft drink with almost every meal. The brand eventually sent her a gift hamper containing a sipper, a T-shirt with "pepsi paglu" written on it and several cans of Pepsi. Chello continues to share snippets from her daily life along with fun and relatable content on Instagram. She had around 77,000 followers before appearing on India’s Got Latent, but her stint on the show has since boosted her following by around 21%, taking it to approximately 93,600 followers.