Rajpal Yadav's lawyer reacts to Supreme Court's two-week ultimatum in cheque bounce case, ‘doing drama’ jibe

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been allowed a final two-week window by the Supreme Court to deposit at least ₹2 crore in connection with his ongoing financial dispute with a private complainant. But that did not come without some stern admonishment as the court took a jibe at the actor, saying he was ‘doing drama’ in court. Rajpal Yadav earned the Supreme Court's ire in a cheque bounce case.

Rajpal Yadav's lawyer addresses cheque bounce case Addressing the matter, advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay, who represents Rajpal Yadav, spoke to the media, calling the two-week window a ‘great relief’ to his client, and also assured that the actor’s team will comply with the court’s orders and directions.

Speaking with the press outside the court on Tuesday, Upadhyay said, “We welcome this order... The Court has graciously given us time to deposit this amount. Initially, it was ₹5 crores. Now the Court has reduced it to ₹2 crores. It's a great relief for us, and we will comply with the orders and directions of this Court.”