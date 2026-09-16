Tory Lanez prison release date in focus as rapper announces tour while serving sentence for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez’s release date from prison is back in focus after the incarcerated rapper announced a new “tour” that will take place across US cities while he remains behind bars. Tory Lanez remains behind bars while his new “Not On ’Tor’ Tour” takes his music to US cities through listening events. (X/@torylanez)

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He was sentenced in August 2023.

The new “Not On ‘Tor’ Tour” is not a conventional concert tour. According to a report by Complex, the events have been billed as listening experiences featuring Lanez’s music and unnamed guests, while the rapper himself remains incarcerated at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. The tour is scheduled to begin September 25 at HK Hall in New York and conclude November 13 at Avalon Social in Pittsburgh.

Tory Lanez release date: When could he get out? Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023. He remains incarcerated while pursuing legal avenues related to his conviction and sentence.

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A precise release date should not be presented as confirmed solely because of the newly announced tour. The announcement does not indicate that Lanez is being released or that he will personally appear at the events.

Recent reporting continues to identify Lanez as incarcerated. Complex reported on September 16 that he remains at California Men’s Colony, while his latest tour announcement was made while he is behind bars.

What is the ‘Not On ’Tor’ Tour? The unusual tour announcement appears designed to bring Lanez’s music to fans without requiring the rapper to leave prison.

The first event is scheduled for September 25 in New York, with subsequent stops planned in cities including Los Angeles, Washington, DC, New Orleans and Pittsburgh. Complex reported that the final listed event is scheduled for November 13 in Pittsburgh.

Another report described the events as listening experiences rather than traditional concerts and stressed that Lanez himself will not perform in person.

The announcement follows a period of continued musical activity from Lanez despite his incarceration. In July, he released MADE YOU THINK I WAS GONE… BUT, a double album divided between rap and R&B.

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Why Tory Lanez remains in prison Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts connected to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He received a 10-year sentence in August 2023.

Despite his incarceration, Lanez has continued releasing music. His 2025 album Peterson was recorded in prison, and he has released additional projects and songs while serving his sentence.

The latest tour announcement therefore puts the spotlight not only on his music career behind bars but also on questions surrounding when he could eventually leave prison.