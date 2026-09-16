Isha Rikhi says she was ‘played’ in relationship, claims Badshah cheated on her emotionally and physically. Watch

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Isha was seen talking to Kanika Mann about being betrayed in a relationship. She did not directly address her separation from Badshah, but spoke about it through references. Isha said, "If someone else comes and tells me that Kanika is like this, I won't believe them until I see it for myself. I am the same in a relationship as well. If someone comes and tells me something, then I say, give me proof or else don't bother me. But when it ended, I got to know, yahan toh kat gaya (I got played)."

When Kanika asked Isha if she had been physically or emotionally cheated on, Isha said, "All of them. Woh jo beech mein latakna hota hai na, uss situation mein mere liye phasna bahut toxic ho jaata hai. It was like I am saying you are my best friend and giving you all best friend feels. I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend. All of these things I am doing in private circle kyunki teri aur bhi bahut best friends hain (That whole situation where you are left hanging in the middle, getting stuck in that situation becomes very toxic for me. It was like I was saying you are my best friend and giving you all the best-friend feels. I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend. I am doing all of these things within my private circle because you have so many other best friends as well)."

When Kanika asked if there were more best friends, Isha said, "Yes, but woh ek-do din chill karne waali thi. Lekin tujhe best friend banana hi nahi tha, tu bas game khel rahi thi mere saath (Yes, but they were just people you would chill with for a day or two. But you never really wanted to make me your best friend; you were just playing a game with me). Just for convenience, because I am so soft and good that you want me in your life and you won't get this from anyone else. You want to stay with me but also want your freedom. You will only chill with me with certain people and after that I get to know that you were showing me a different picture which never existed."