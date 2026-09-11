Did Badshah cheat in marriage? Isha Rikhi takes a subtle dig at her ex-husband: 'Red flag bahut accha dekha hai maine'
Isha Rikhi's recent remarks on Bigg Boss 20 sparked speculation online, with fans questioning whether she referred to Badshah as a 'playboy'.
Singer Badshah's personal life made headlines earlier this year when his wedding pictures with Isha Rikhi surfaced online. The couple later announced their separation on social media. Now, Isha is a contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, where she appeared to take a subtle dig at Badshah amid their separation.
Isha Rikhi takes a dig at Badshah
When Gullu was termed a red flag by the girls in the house, he said, "Have you seen such a good red flag?" Isha was quick to respond, "Red flag bahut accha dekha hai maine aapni life mein (I have seen a very good red flag in my life)." While she tried to cover it up by saying she was not talking about her personal life, her housemates teased her and she was seen blushing.
Isha then asked the boys on the show, "Jo log cheat karte hain, unke liye toh move on ki koi game hi nahi hoti naa? You think people who cheat feel guilty? Especially the playboy types?" Gullu replied, "Depends on who they have cheated. If that person was important, then no matter how that man shows that he isn't bothered, he definitely sits at night and thinks this I did wrong and somehow just thing gets sorted."
As the clip surfaced online, several users were convinced that Isha was referring to Badshah. One comment read, "Did she call Badshah a playboy?" Another commented, "Seems like she's waiting for his call someday." A fan also wrote, "Did Badshah really cheat her?"
Earlier, at the premiere of Bigg Boss 20, Isha opened up about her separation from Badshah and said, "I fell in love. I thought, ‘This is it. This is what I’ve been looking for.’ He wasn’t just a green flag; he was a whole green forest. I wanted to get married and settle down, so I tried really hard. But some experiences change you. When your trust is broken, you reach a stage where you start questioning yourself and wondering, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ Whatever I went through, it broke me. I don’t want to talk about it. I didn’t even realise when I became a side character in my own story."
About Isha Rikhi and Badshah
Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi kept their relationship away from the public eye before their marriage came to light in 2026. Wedding pictures surfaced online in March after Isha's mother shared glimpses of the private ceremony. Isha later confirmed that she was married to Badshah during an Instagram AMA, even referring to him as her “pati dev”. However, their marriage was short-lived.
The couple later addressed their separation in a joint statement on social media, asking for privacy as they moved on with their lives. Badshah wrote, “Isha Rikhi and I have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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