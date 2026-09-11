Did Badshah cheat in marriage? Isha Rikhi takes a subtle dig at her ex-husband: 'Red flag bahut accha dekha hai maine'

When Gullu was termed a red flag by the girls in the house, he said, "Have you seen such a good red flag?" Isha was quick to respond, "Red flag bahut accha dekha hai maine aapni life mein (I have seen a very good red flag in my life)." While she tried to cover it up by saying she was not talking about her personal life, her housemates teased her and she was seen blushing.

Singer Badshah 's personal life made headlines earlier this year when his wedding pictures with Isha Rikhi surfaced online. The couple later announced their separation on social media. Now, Isha is a contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 , where she appeared to take a subtle dig at Badshah amid their separation.

Isha then asked the boys on the show, "Jo log cheat karte hain, unke liye toh move on ki koi game hi nahi hoti naa? You think people who cheat feel guilty? Especially the playboy types?" Gullu replied, "Depends on who they have cheated. If that person was important, then no matter how that man shows that he isn't bothered, he definitely sits at night and thinks this I did wrong and somehow just thing gets sorted."

As the clip surfaced online, several users were convinced that Isha was referring to Badshah. One comment read, "Did she call Badshah a playboy?" Another commented, "Seems like she's waiting for his call someday." A fan also wrote, "Did Badshah really cheat her?"

Earlier, at the premiere of Bigg Boss 20, Isha opened up about her separation from Badshah and said, "I fell in love. I thought, ‘This is it. This is what I’ve been looking for.’ He wasn’t just a green flag; he was a whole green forest. I wanted to get married and settle down, so I tried really hard. But some experiences change you. When your trust is broken, you reach a stage where you start questioning yourself and wondering, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ Whatever I went through, it broke me. I don’t want to talk about it. I didn’t even realise when I became a side character in my own story."