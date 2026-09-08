Mahhi Vij says Bigg Boss 20 is ‘divorcee special’, calls it her, Isha Rikhi and Mary Kom's ‘second innings’. Watch

She then asked Isha why she chose to participate in Bigg Boss, to which Isha replied, "A lot of people don't know me because I have always been a little private." Mahhi interrupted her and said, "You are all over the internet for the past 2 months." Isha then replied, "I don't want people to know me as someone's girlfriend or wife. I want to be known for my name and identity."

Mahhi separated from her husband and actor Jay Bhanushali last year, although the two continue to co-parent their daughter. When Kanika asked Mahhi if she was single, she refused to talk about it. Later, while talking to Isha Rikhi, Mahhi was asked what kind of conversations she enjoys. She said she likes gossip and added, "Tell me who has an affair with whom outside. Teen to divorcee aarakhi hai set pe, tu main aur voh boxer (Mary Kom). Second innings to humari chal rahi hai, divorcee special (There are three divorcees on the show — you, me and that boxer (Mary Kom). Our second innings is already underway; it’s a divorcee special)."

Bigg Boss 20 has finally begun, and the contestants left no stone unturned to bring the drama on the very first day. While some opened up about their personal lives and journeys, others got into heated verbal arguments. The contestants have also already started forming bonds. Amid all the chaos, television actor Mahhi Vij was seen trying to discuss Isha Rikhi and Mary Kom ’s divorces, even as both of them refused to talk about the subject. She also made a remark that caught everyone’s attention, calling the show a “divorcee special”.

Later in the episode, Mahhi was seen asking Mary about her divorce, but Mary refused to discuss it. Mahhi then said that it was not necessary to talk negatively about an ex, as there could be positives too. However, a clearly furious Isha hit back at her, asking why she was so eager to make them talk about the subject when they did not want to discuss it.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s separation Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali got married in 2011 after dating for some time and went on to build a family together. They fostered two children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017 and welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.

However, after years of marriage, rumours of trouble in their relationship began doing the rounds, particularly as the two were seen together less frequently. Mahhi initially refused to comment on the speculation. In January 2026, however, Mahhi and Jay officially announced their separation after 14 years of marriage, saying they had chosen to part ways while continuing to have each other’s backs.

Isha, on the other hand, kept her relationship with rapper Badshah largely away from the public eye before their marriage came to light in 2026. Wedding pictures surfaced online in March after Isha’s mother shared glimpses of the private ceremony. However, after five months of marriage, the couple announced their separation.

Mary Kom’s divorce Boxing legend Mary Kom and her husband Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler, married in 2005 after meeting in Delhi and went on to have four children. They, however, quietly ended their marriage in December 2023 under customary Kom law, with the divorce finalised through mutual consent in the presence of their families and community elders. Mary confirmed the separation publicly in 2025.