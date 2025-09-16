Who is Matthew Jung? NJ surgeon resigns after cheering Charlie Kirk murder

A New Jersey surgeon who allegedly “cheered” Charlie Kirk’s murder while at work has resigned and the nurse suspended for calling him out has been reinstated, their hospital said Monday. The surgeon resigned following Wednesday’s troubling incident, which happened moments after the news of Kirk’s tragic assassination surfaced. Charlie Kirk was shot by Tyler James Robinson, a 22-year-old man from Utah. (Reuters)

“We have accepted the physician’s resignation,” a representative from Englewood Health told The Post.

Who is Matthew Jung ?

Dr. Matthew Jung of Englewood Health allegedly openly celebrated news of Kirk’s murder in front of the hospital’s nurses’ station and defended his words when nurse Lexi Kuenzle then questioned how a person whose job is saving lives could ever cheer a death.

Kuenzle later posted about the situation on social media and was suspended but the hospital now says she has been reinstated.

“The nurse is expected to work her scheduled shifts,” the Englewood Health rep said, disputing reports that Kuenzle had been fired or suspended without pay.

'The nurse was never fired; was never told she would be fired by Englewood Hospital; and will not miss any pay as part of our review of this matter,” the representative said.

“Englewood Health is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all.”

Kuenzel filed a lawsuit

Kuenzel has already filed a lawsuit in Bergen County Superior Court against the hospital, Jung and others, claiming she was wrongly suspended.

She was allegedly standing alongside Jung with a patient on a stretcher and eight other nurses nearby when news of Kirk’s shooting broke.

“Oh, my God! That’s terrible! I love him!” Kuenzle said.

Jung allegedly replied, “I hate Charlie Kirk.

“He had it coming. He deserved it,” the doctor added, according to Kuenzle.

Kuenzle reported the incident to management and after posting about it on social media that night, came to work to learn she’d been suspended with a union rep allegedly even advising her to start looking for a job.

The nurse previously told that Dr. Jung’s alleged comments were “mind-blowing” and that they left her “so angry and upset,” according to The New York Post.

Her lawsuit, which is seeking unspecified damages, said, “[Kuenzle] had the audacity to question how Dr. Jung can comply with the Hippocratic Oath’s and the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics while celebrating the murder of a non-violent Christian speaker who was on a college campus.”