NIF Global x LST Present ‘My Design Story’ at London Fashion Week

The New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global), in collaboration with the London School of Trends (LST), presented a fashion showcase at London Fashion Week (LFW). This year’s collection, “My Design Story”, featured young NIF Global designers sharing their personal journeys through individual and distinctive creations. “Every Design has a Voice. Every Designer has a Story” (Source: NIF Global)

A Personal Narrative Woven in Fabric

Young designers from NIF Global, with centres pan-India, presented a collection that reflected each designer’s perspective. Every ensemble in “My Design Story” was shaped by their experiences, emotions, environments, and inspirations. Their work combined traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary Western aesthetics, highlighting how heritage techniques and responsible practices can coexist on an international stage. Despite hailing from diverse states across India, the designers came together in a unified narrative that celebrated varied backgrounds. Each piece served as a canvas of the designer’s personal journey — rooted in culture, experience, and vision. This marked a shift from last year’s broader theme toward a more individual and expressive presentation.

While diverse in origin and influence, the designers conveyed a shared message that craftsmanship and sustainability transcend borders. By blending traditional Indian artisanal techniques with modern Western silhouettes, they demonstrated that responsible, heritage-based design has a place on global runways.

A Global Platform for Emerging Indian Designers

This showcase drew global fashion professionals, influencers, and industry representatives, earning attention for its focus on innovation, sustainability, and cultural resonance. The event also underlined NIF Global x LST’s role in mentoring new designers and helping them build the skills required in today’s evolving fashion landscape.

In collaboration with LST, a UK-based institution in design education, NIF Global connects Indian creativity with global practices, supporting career opportunities. NIF Global creates a platform where students can thrive in an environment that offers diversity, creativity, and skill development, providing students a blend of academics and practical exposure. Selected NIF Global students are currently in London, for an immersive learning programme, and also had an opportunity to witness the creativity, and innovation of the fashion platform at London Fashion Week.

Celebrity Inspiration and Mentorship

Style Icon of NIF Global Ananya Panday, continues to inspire with her contemporary approach to fashion and advocacy for innovation in design.

Industry mentorship remains central to the NIF Global ecosystem, with guidance from well-known names such as Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello. Their support equips students with practical insights into the fashion business, preparing them for their journey from learners to changemakers.

Global Roots, International Reach

With headquarters in Manhattan, New York, NIF Global, focuses on fostering creativity and innovation in design, management, and beauty education. The institute draws from New York’s creative energy, London’s design culture, and India’s heritage to offer students a global learning experience.

From Lakmé Fashion Week to the runways of London and New York, NIF Global continues to support young talent and provide exposure to global platforms, helping shape a generation of designers who are bold, conscious, and globally relevant.

“My Design Story reaffirms our belief that every designer has something meaningful to say — and fashion is their voice.” For more information, visit www.nifglobal.college

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.