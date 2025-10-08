Prime Video's Kevin: Meet the cast of animated comedy series starring Aubrey Plaza

Prime Video has unveiled the star-studded voice cast of its upcoming adult animated comedy, Kevin. The series, created by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wngert, follows a neurotic tuxedo cat navigating life, love, and identity after his human owners split up. Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, to lead cast of Prime Video’s animated series Kevin(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Plaza, who also serves as executive producer, lends her voice alongside Jason Schwartzman, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Sedaris, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, and Gil Ozeri. The show is produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Cat at the center of break-up

Loosely inspired by a real-life separation, Kevin tells the heart-warming yet hilarious story of a pet adjusting to big changes. After the sudden break-up of his human owners, Kevin the cat leaves his familiar New York walk-up apartment and ends up at a quirky rescue center in Astoria, Queens. There, he encounters a community of eccentric animals who guide him through his journey of self-discovery.

Meet the cast and characters

According to Variety, the show will revolve around the following characters:

Kevin (Jason Schwartzman) - An endearing and neurotic tuxedo kitty who abandons comfort to embrace the chaos of life alone.

Dana (Aubrey Plaza) - A confident, ambitious woman who ends her relationship with her boyfriend, but never expected Kevin to choose freedom.

Judy (Aparna Nancherla) - A sweet - even if sickly - little Scottish Fold kitten with a ton of optimism who believes the perfect human is just down the road.

Armando (John Waters) - A fabulous and edgy Persian kitty who rejects humans to live, beautiful and free.

Cupcake (Whoopi Goldberg) - A wildly erratic and charming feral hairless cat who loves scamming both animals and humans.

Seth (Gil Ozeri) - The nice but easily manipulated guy who heads the “Furrever Friends" animal rescue.

Brandi (Amy Sedaris) - Seth's brassy Shih Tzu who really runs the animal rescue.

Behind the scenes

Kevin was co-created by Plaza with writer-producer Joe Wengert, who is also the showrunner. The executive producers on the production team are Dan Murphy, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Shannon Prynoski, and Antonio Canobbio, per the outlet.

Kevin: Plot and what to expect

Kevin will contain comedy, sincere moments, and chaotic energy overall, exactly as it's meant to represent both the chaos of raising pets and the chaos of being in relationships with humans. The series will feature a cast with a number of comedy heavyweights and cult favourites, and this will make the series stand out in Prime Video's expanding catalogue of adult, animated projects.

FAQs:

Q1. What is Prime Video’s Kevin about?

The series follows Kevin, a tuxedo cat navigating life after his human owners break up, as he finds a new community in a Queens pet rescue.

Q2. Who voices Kevin?

Kevin is voiced by Jason Schwartzman.

Q3. Who created Kevin?

The series was created by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert, with Plaza also starring and producing.