Amazon’s $40M Melania Trump documentary set for January 2026 release

A new documentary based on the former First Lady, Melania Trump, has been announced by Amazon. The film will have a theatrical release on January 30, 2026, and later will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. This film is directed by Brett Ratner. The movie’s budget has been reported to be $40 million, and it will showcase her life in the 20 days that lead up to the 2025 presidential inauguration. Amazon’s $40M Melania Trump documentary by Brett Ratner set for January 2026 release(AP)

The film marks Ratner’s first major project since facing sexual misconduct allegations in 2017, which he has denied. Amazon describes the film as a close look into Melania’s world as she plans the inauguration, manages the White House transition, and returns to public life with her family.

Behind the scenes with Melania Trump

Melania Trump, who is also a producer of this documentary, shared that it will give the audience a real look into her everyday responsibilities. In an interview with Fox & Friends, she shared, “We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now, so it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have.”

She further added, “It’s day-to-day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the First Lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need.”

The film will feature private conversations, key meetings, and previously unseen footage from inside the White House transition.

The official description states that this is her point of view as “she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and reenters public life with her family."

Also read: Melania Trump ditches usual style for Navy event in Virginia, wears white hat with ‘USA’ logo

Brett Ratner’s return and Amazon’s deal

Ratner, best known for directing the Rush Hour films, has lived in Israel since 2023 and described himself as a “proud Zionist.” He has reportedly been working on a film about the Abraham Accords and has maintained close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This deal of $40 million marks one of Amazon’s latest high-profile collaborations. Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, did attend the 2025 inauguration, which got a lot of attention from all media outlets because of past political controversies.

FAQs

Q1. When will Melania Trump’s documentary be released?

The film Melania will release in theaters on January 30, 2026, and later stream on Amazon Prime.

Q2. Who directed the documentary?

It is directed by Brett Ratner, known for the Rush Hour franchise.

Q3. What does the documentary show?

It follows Melania Trump during the 20 days before the 2025 inauguration, highlighting her transition back into public life.