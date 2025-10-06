Melania Trump ditches usual style for Navy event in Virginia, wears white hat with ‘USA’ logo

Melania Trump wore a white cap while attending the Navy's 250th anniversary event with her husband Donald Trump, taking a break from her usual style. The couple attended a naval flight demonstration in Norfolk, Virginia. President Donald Trump wore his red 'Make America Great Again' hat. President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One, with first lady Melania Trump Sunday, at Joint Base Andrews, Md.(AP)

Melania's cap featured the same 'USA' logo as Donald's, marking a rare instance of the First Lady wearing an item from her husband’s slogan line. They greeted military personnel during the visit, with Melania standing close to her husband.

Recent tense appearances

Donald and Melania Trump two appeared in good spirits at the Navy event, a shift from a recent appearance last month after the UN General Assembly in New York. In video footage from the New York event, 79-year-old Trump was seen pointing at Melania, 55, while speaking with her across from each other. She responded by shaking her head vigorously. The couple later exited the presidential helicopter and crossed the White House South Lawn hand-in-hand.

Before Trump’s UN speech, the couple experienced tense moments. His address, which lasted more than triple the allocated time, included claims that he had resolved seven conflicts in seven months.

He said the disputes included tensions between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, and Congo and Rwanda.

"I have ended seven unendable wars, they said they were unendable," he said. "I ended seven wars and in all cases they were ranging with countless thousands of people being killed."

Trump added, “No president or prime minister has ever done anything close to that. And I did it in just seven months. It's never happened before.”

The White House also said the Secret Service would investigate claims of "sabotage" at the UN during Trump's visit. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that UN staffers were "basically plotting to set up" the president. She added that "the audio inside of the room was much lower and different for the president of the United States than the previous speakers."