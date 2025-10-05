Donald Trump and Melania differ on parenting styles for their son Barron Trump, body language expert reveals

Donald Trump and Melania Trump have reportedly disagreed on how to raise their 19-year-old son, Barron Trump. He used to live with his parents at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, but now stays at Trump Tower in New York City while studying at NYU’s Stern School of Business. He is said to be very close to his mother, according to a Mirror report. Reports suggest Donald and Melania have different parenting styles for Brandon Trump(AP)

Reports suggest Donald and Melania have different parenting styles. Body language expert Judi James analyzed the couple’s behavior, saying their actions show a clear contrast in how they approach their son.

James said, "Trump's body language signals with his son Barron suggest he is a bit of a 'Lion King' papa, proudly presenting the boy to the world while hinting he is a chip off the old block."

Melania’s behavior appears more protective

She added that Melania’s behavior appears more protective. "While Melania's envelopment and support gestures suggest a more protective and nurturing approach, with her arm wrapped around her son as he leans forward in the oldest photo, and then both hands used for gentle support and restraint as he starts to toddle in some of the later ones."

James also pointed out that Donald often uses a pose to show his pride. "As Barron gets older Trump tends to stand him directly in front of himself, clutching both his shoulders in a gesture of pride and endorsement. The clasp allows the young Barron to adopt a similar, upright with slightly splayed legs pose as his dad."

Also read: Donald Trump sends Kushner, Witkoff to Egypt to help broker Gaza peace deal

She continued, "Finally, once Barron grows taller and those 'stabilizer' hands come off, Trump appears to display confidence in his son by allowing him his body language independence."

Melania once recalled how she told Donald she was pregnant. Speaking to People Magazine, she said: "He came home, and I told him he'd be a daddy, And his reaction was... at first he needed to take it in. It was a real surprise. And then he was very happy."