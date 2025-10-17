When will Puka Nacua return? Rams star set to miss Jaguars game, full timeline revealed for comeback: Report

The Los Angeles Rams lost wide receiver Puka Nacua to injury in their Week 6 victory. Nacua leapt into the air for a touchdown, but landed hard on the ground. Initially, there weren't any injury concerns. Later, it was discovered that he had suffered an ankle injury, which had kept him out for some time during the match. Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams is helped off the field after suffering an injury.(Getty Images via AFP)

NFL insider Ian Rapoport had bad news for Rams fans about Nacua's injury, claiming that he is 'doubtful' for the Jaguars game. "Our understanding is that he [Nacua] is seriously in doubt. Sean McVay called him 'day-to-day,' said they will learn more about his participation as they go throughout the week. They got the Jags this week and then the bye, so he could heal into about two weeks," he said.

The Rams picked Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He ended up setting rookie records for receiving yards and receptions, and was also named to the Pro-Bowl and as a second-team All-Pro.

In Week 4 this season, he caught 13 receptions for a career regular-season high of 170 yards in a 27-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts, which is also the highest total by any player in the NFL in September 2025, and he ended up bagging the NFL Offensive Player of the Week.

Speaking to ESPN, Rams coach Sean McVay said, "There's a difference between return to play, return to performance. You want to put him in a position to have successful outcomes. I do think some of that is reflected in is he able to go through practice and really get a good feel to allow him to feel comfortable and confident in what he would be asking if he goes."

"If not, then you have a ton of confidence in the group that with guys that'll be asked to take on bigger roles. You don't ever replace a stud like him but we've got a lot of confidence in the other if that's the case," he added.