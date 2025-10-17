When will Joe Burrow return? Bengals QB ‘should be back on the field in…’: Report

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched a 33-31 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in their Week 7 matchup but were without their star quarterback, Joe Burrow. Burrow is on the sidelines due to a turf-toe injury he sustained in the Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his absence, Joe Flacco is filling the void. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

When Burrow suffered the injury, it was being reported that his season was over. But according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Burrow is set to make his comeback in mid-December.

Speaking on Thursday Night Football, he said, "He (Burrow) is on track, doing well, and no setbacks. Which means if he continues in that direction, he should be back on the field in mid-December."

The 28-year-old underwent surgery last month and was put on the injured reserve list. Burrow is considered to be one of the best passers in NFL history. He has also been injured plenty of times, and has suffered season-ending injuries in the past.

His first long-time injury came in his rookie NFL season, where he suffered a torn ACL, PCL, MCL and also a partial meniscus tear in Week 11. He returned to action in the 2021 season opener. He also missed the remainder of the 2023 campaign after Week 11, suffering a torn wrist ligament injury.

Despite the recent reports, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer had earlier claimed that Burrow's recovery could take an extended period. "They’re saying three months, I don’t see three months being an actual timeline. I think more so [Burrow has] a chance [to return] if they make the playoffs, but only because it’s Joe Burrow. Somebody else, I’d say no. But he has that Mamba Mentality, maybe yes. It’s such a difficult injury to return from," he said.