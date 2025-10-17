Why Joe Burrow isn't playing vs Pittsburgh Steelers tonight. Bengals fans get positive update
Joe Burrow is on the sidelines to support the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. The star quarterback, who suffered a turf-toe injury in the Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, is expected to make a comeback soon. In his absence, Joe Flacco is leading the Bengals against an Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers side.
Burrow underwent surgery last month and was placed on the injured reserve list. However, on Thursday, the Bengals had some positive news on their starter.
Based on recent reports, Burrow could be back mid-December. Speaking before the Thursday night game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Burrow is right ‘on track’ for the reported return date. He intends to be back this season.
As Flacco suits up for his second clash with the Bengals this season, coach Zac Taylor said, “We want to win. We’re hungry for it. We got to do a better job from start to finish getting that done, but there’s a lot here."
Flacco passed for 219 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 27-18 loss at Green Bay. Most of Flacco's production came after the Bengals fell behind 10-0 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals depth chart
Offense
WR: Ja'Marr Chase, Jermaine Burton
LOT: Orlando Brown Jr., Cody Ford
LG: Dylan Fairchild, Dalton Risner
C: Ted Karras, Matt Lee
RG: Jalen Rivers, Dalton Risner
ROT: Amarius Mims, Cody Ford
TE: Drew Sample, Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson, Cam Grandy
WR: Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones
WR: Tee Higgins, Mitch Tinsley
QB: Joe Flacco, Jake Browning
HB: Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks
Defense
LDE: Joseph Ossai, Shemar Stewart
DT: T.J. Slaton Jr., Mike Pennel, McKinnley Jackson
DT: B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., Jordan Jefferson
RDE: Trey Hendrickson, Myles Murphy, Cam Sample
LB: Logan Wilson, Barrett Carter
LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., Oren Burks, Shaka Heyward
NCB: Dax Hill, Marco Wilson
CB: Cam Taylor-Britt, Josh Newton
CB: DJ Turner II, DJ Ivey
S: Geno Stone, Tycen Anderson
S: Jordan Battle, PJ Jules
Special Teams
P: Ryan Rehkow
K: Evan McPherson
LS: William Wagner
H: Ryan Rehkow
PR: Charlie Jones, Jermaine Burton, Mitch Tinsley
KOR: Charlie Jones, Jermaine Burton, Samaje Perine