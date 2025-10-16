Joe Burrow update: What is 'turf toe' injury; will QB play in Bengals v Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals will take on Pittsburgh Steelers at the Paycor Stadium and the question on fans' minds is whether Joe Burrow will be playing. The star quarterback for the Bengals has been out of action since Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, when he picked up an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Burrow did not have to be carted off after his injury but was unable to put weight on the injured leg. (AP)

Burrow was tackled from behind and grabbed by foot while he was being twisted to the ground. The NFL veteran remained on the ground after the injury, and required assistance to get to the sidelines. The 28-year-old was eventually taken to the locker room by the Bengals staff, and though he was not carted off at the time, it was clear that Burrow was not being able to put a lot of weight on his injured leg.

Not only was he ruled out for that game, but news came soon after that Burrow's injury was a long-term one.

What is Joe Burrow's injury?

Joe Burrow has suffered a Grade 3 ‘turf toe’ injury and has had to undergo surgery for the same. It is an injury sustained in the big toe joint, when ligaments, tendons and soft tissues in the joint stretch or tear, as per Cleveland Clinic. It is also called a metatarsophalangeal joint sprain and is caused when one's toe remains on the ground while the heel lifts, causing the toe to hyperextend.

It is said to be common among American football players because of the gametime on turf, which is less forgiving to one's feet than grass. Notably, Burrow has suffered a Grade 3 injury, which as per Cleveland Clinic means the NFL player's soft tissues in his toe are fully torn. The MTP joint may also be dislocated in a Grade 3 injury. Swelling and pain in the toe is severe at this time, making it tough to manage bare movement, let alone exercise or sports, as per Cleveland Clinic.

Will Joe Burrow play in Bengals v Steelers?

No, Burrow is expected to have a three-month recovery period due to the injury. Thus, he will miss the Week 7 game and barring setbacks, Burrow could be expected to be back by December. However, no official word has come from the team regarding his return.

The Bengals are entering Week 7 with a record of just 2-4. They lost four consecutive games after Burrow's injury.