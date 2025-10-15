Is Joe Burrow out for the season? Bengals QB may be back sooner than expected

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is recovering from a Grade 3 turf toe injury in his left big toe. He sustained the injury during the second quarter of the Bengals' Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 14. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is assisted to the locker room with an injury in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 28-year-old underwent successful surgery on September 19 and was placed on injured reserve (IR) shortly after. He missed Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers and will also sit out Week 7 as the Bengals face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

When will Joe Burrow return?

Some fans have expressed concern that Burrow may miss the entire 2025 NFL season. However, there is optimistic news: his recovery timeline suggests a potential return sooner than anticipated.

Burrow's injury is a Grade 3 sprain, indicating a complete tear of the ligaments around his big toe. Following surgery, his recovery is expected to take approximately three months, potentially allowing a return as early as Week 16.

In response to Burrow's absence, the Bengals acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, 40, in a trade with the Cleveland Browns ahead of Week 6.

Brock Purdy injury update

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is also recovering from a turf toe injury, though his condition is less severe than Joe Burrow's. Purdy could potentially play in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X, "49ers QB Mac Jones, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an oblique injury, is expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per sources. There is “a chance” that San Francisco’s regular starting QB, Brock Purdy can return for next week’s game vs. the Falcons."