David Bell injury: What happened to Browns WR? 'I am announcing my retirement'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday. In a heartfelt social media post on X, the 24-year-old cited a severe off-field injury as the primary reason. He revealed that medical professionals had advised him to stop playing in order to avoid potentially life-threatening consequences. David Bell announced his retirement on Tuesday.(Cleveland Browns Website)

"Several months ago, I was blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy," he posted on social media. "After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb. Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart I am announcing my retirement."

What happened to David Bell?

David Bell's football journey took a major hit during Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season when he dislocated his right hip in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 15. The injury required surgery and ended his season prematurely.

While Bell had been recovering from that injury, he suffered an additional off-field injury during the 2025 offseason. Though the exact nature of the second injury has not been publicly disclosed, Bell made it clear that it was serious enough to end his playing career.

Bell was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue University. In 2023 season, he recorded 41 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

In his retirement message, Bell expressed deep gratitude to those who supported him throughout his NFL journey.

“Thank you to the Browns — the Haslams, Andrew Berry, Chris Cooper, my coaches and the team docs/medical staff for providing me with great care. To my family whom I love always, and to my community for always holding me down, appreciation and thanks. To Brandon Parker of Vayner Sports for guiding me on my journey. To @bradsohn for making sure this never happens to anyone else again. And of course to the fans who I will miss forever. I’m so proud of what I’ve accomplished and intend to apply football’s teachings to my next chapter, and to help make the world a better place," he wrote in his statement.