NFL Week 7 full schedule: Who plays who on Thursday, Sunday and Monday?

The seventh week of the NFL regular season 2025 promises thrilling matchups, potential playoff previews, and heated divisional battles. The action begins with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football and will conclude with a doubleheader on Monday featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks, AZ Central reported. NFL Week 7 full schedule: Complete game line-up, streaming details and more for Thursday, Sunday and Monday(AP)

NFL Week 7 full schedule

Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs Bengals

According to the AZ Central report, the Steelers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, October 16, at 5.15 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) at Paycor Stadium in Ohio. The fixture is a key AFC North clash with both sides looking to strengthen their playoff hopes with a statement win under the lights in Cincinnati. The match can be streamed live on Prime Video.

Sunday Action: 12 games across the NFL league

The schedule for Sunday games is packed with 12 fixtures, including an international game in London. The International game will be played between the Los Angeles Rams and vs Jacksonville Jaguars in London’s Wembley Stadium. The match will begin at 6.30 am and can be watched on the NFL Network.

Sunday’s early games, which include six games, begin at 10 am MST, and they promise excitement, especially the Raiders-Chiefs divisional showdown and Eagles-Vikings clash in Minneapolis. The six early fixtures are as follows:

New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets

New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans

Sunday late games (1:05 to 1:25 pm MST)

New York Giants vs Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers vs Arizona Cardinals

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

The Packers will be heading to Arizona looking to climb the NFC standings, while the Commanders face a tough test against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Sunday Night Football: Falcons vs 49ers

The Week 7 primetime slot will see the Atlanta Falcons visiting the San Francisco 49ers in what could be a high-scoring NFC battle. The 49ers will aim to defend home turf and continue their dominance at Levi’s Stadium. The match, which will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, begins at 5.20 pm. The match will be televised on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Monday night football doubleheader

Fans can expect back-to-back games to wrap up the week, with the first game being played between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at 4 pm MST. The match can be watched on ESPN or ABC. The second game will be played between the Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks, which will begin at 7 pm. It can be watched on ESPN.

The Lions, led by their explosive offense, will be hosting the Buccaneers while the Texans and Seahawks close the week in a clash that could impact the AFC playoff standings.

FAQs:

Q1: When does NFL Week 7 begin?

NFL Week 7 kicks off on Thursday, October 16, 2025, with the Steelers facing the Bengals.

Q2: Which teams are playing internationally this week?

The Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Q3: How many games are scheduled for Sunday?

There are 12 games scheduled for Sunday, including the international fixture.