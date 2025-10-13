Joe Burrow injury update: Why is Bengals QB not playing today and when will he return?

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will not play in today's Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to a Grade 3 turf toe injury in his left big toe. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury in his left big toe.(AP)

When Did Joe Burrow Get Injured?

Burrow sustained the injury during the second quarter of the Bengals' Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 14, 2025. He underwent successful surgery on September 19 and was placed on injured reserve (IR) shortly afterward.

When Will Joe Burrow Return?

A Grade 3 turf toe injury generally requires 3–6 months for full recovery. If Burrow hits the early end of that timeline, he could return as soon as Week 16.

However, some insiders are skeptical about such a quick comeback. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer cast doubt on the three-month projection.

“They’re saying three months, I don’t see three months being an actual timeline,” he said. “I think more so [Burrow has] a chance [to return] if they make the playoffs, but only because it’s Joe Burrow. Somebody else, I’d say no. But he has that Mamba Mentality, maybe yes. It’s such a difficult injury to return from."