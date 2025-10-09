Lamar Jackson injury update: Can Ravens QB recover in time for Week 6 vs Rams?

The Baltimore Ravens will be up against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 of the ongoing NFL season. The match, scheduled for Sunday, has already raised doubts about the availability of Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson. There have been several questions regarding the presence of the star QB in the game against the Rams. He has already missed last week’s game against the Texans due to a hamstring injury, reported Sports Illustrated. Lamar Jackson’s injury update: Can the Ravens QB recover in time for the week 6 matchup against the Rams?(Getty Images via AFP)

The Ravens suffered a terrible 44-10 defeat last week. If Jackson sits out of the upcoming match, the fantasy points are in favor of the Rams.

Update on Lamar Jackson’s hamstring injury

During the Week 4 game against Kansas City, Jackson suffered a hamstring injury. He made an exit in the third quarter and was unavailable for the rest of the game. He could be seen visibly upset due to strain while sitting on the sidelines. This absence continued in the Week 5 game against Houston, reported Pro Football Network.

Following their defeat in the game, it was expected that the Ravens could call Jackson back for the Week 6 contest. However, this seems doubtful now as there has been no positive update on the injury, the report added. Interestingly, there are still high hopes for Jackson’s return during Baltimore’s Week 7 bye.

Head coach John Harbaugh has not commented yet on specific timelines for Jackson’s return. A few reports also suggest that he could be back for the Week 8 contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Why is Lamar Jackson’s availability important?

The star quarterback has played four games this season. In those, he has completed 71.6% of his passes. Jackson’s inclusion as a starter has helped the Ravens achieve a 65-26 win-loss record. In his absence, it has been 4-10, as per SI.com.

The Pro Football Network report indicates that the Ravens could be heading for a loss to the Los Angeles Rams this week without Jackson. However, this provides enough time for Jackson to recover through the bye.

In Jackson’s absence, the Ravens could likely have Veteran backup Cooper Rush to start in the Week 6 game, as per Fantasy Pros. The team is hoping to win the match this Sunday against the Rams.

FAQs:

1. Will Lamar Jackson play in Week 6 against the Rams?

His availability is doubtful due to a lingering hamstring injury.

2. What injury is Lamar Jackson dealing with?

He is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Week 4.

3. Who will start if Lamar Jackson is unavailable?

Veteran backup Cooper Rush is expected to start for the Ravens.