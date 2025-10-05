Why Lamar Jackson didn't play vs Houston Texans on Sunday. Latest on Ravens star's injury

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens' two-time NFL MVP quarterback, did not play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Houston Texans due to a hamstring injury sustained during the team's 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. The injury occurred late in the third quarter when Jackson exited after being sacked, and he did not return. Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Houston Texans (Getty Images via AFP)

The Ravens officially ruled him out for the Texans game on Friday, after he missed all practice sessions during the week, confirming the severity of the strain.

Coach John Harbaugh described the decision as precautionary, noting Jackson’s determination to play but emphasizing the injury’s impact.

Read More: Lamar Jackson injury status: Concerning update on Ravens QB ahead of Week 5; season in trouble

Jackson’s absence marks his first missed game due to injury since the 2022 season’s wild-card loss, a streak of durability that ended with this setback. Cooper Rush started in his place, marking his debut as a Ravens starter, with Tyler Huntley elevated from the practice squad as backup.

The injury’s timeline remains unclear, with reports suggesting a week-to-week status. Some speculate a 2-3 week absence, potentially aligning his return with the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams or post-bye in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Jackson’s early-season stats, 869 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, one interception, and 166 rushing yards.

Read More: Why Eagles wore pink cleats vs Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Reason revealed

“I’ve kind of been here before,” Rush said Friday. "Whenever a franchise QB goes down, it’s always a ‘sky is falling’ feeling everywhere you are. It’s normal, and if you have to go out there on Sunday and do what you have to do, it’s nice knowing you had a whole week to prep for it, so things like that are good.”

The Ravens are without several key players on Sunday, ruling out three All-Pros: linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf). Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) has also been sidelined.

Star safety Kyle Hamilton sat out practice on both Thursday and Friday with a groin issue.

(With AP inputs)