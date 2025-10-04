Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey and more: See list of injured Baltimore Ravens players ahead of clash vs Houston Texans

The Baltimore Ravens appear to be in a difficult situation ahead of their crucial Sunday match against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium, with multiple players facing injuries. Nine of the team’s major athletes, including quarterback (QB) Lamar Jackson, have been listed as injured on the Ravens’ report, as per ESPN. With nine players, including QB Lamar Jackson, injured, the Baltimore Ravens are in a fix before their match against the Houston Texans.(Getty Images via AFP)

Also read: Is The Lost Bus based on a true story? Here's everything to know about camp fire tragedy

Injured players of the Baltimore Ravens

While offensive tackle (OT) Emery Jones Jr. is out with a shoulder injury, fullback (FB) Patrick Ricard and cornerback (CB) Marlon Humphrey are out with a calf injury. Meanwhile, CB Chidobe Awuzie, QB Lamar Jackson, and linebacker (LB) Roquan Smith have been listed as out due to a hamstring, as per the outlet.

Seven of the Baltimore Ravens’ 11 Pro Bowl Players from last year, including Jackson, Humphrey, and Ricard, missed practice at least once this week due to injury. On the other hand, Kyle Hamilton (groin) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) are currently listed as questionable.

With all these unprecedented injuries, the Baltimore Ravens, which already lost three of its four games this season, look vulnerable against the Houston Texans. As per research by ESPN, only 4.1 per cent of teams (16 of 382) that lost at least four of their first five games could rebound and enter the playoffs in the Super Bowl era.

Also read: Monster: The Ed Gein Story - Did Ed Gein murder his brother Henry in real life?

Mark Andrews and Zach Orr remain hopeful

Despite the injuries, tight end Mark Andrews and defensive coordinator Zach Orr remained hopeful about a stronger comeback from the Baltimore Ravens.

"Everybody here in this organization, we're all fighters. We've been through adversity. We know what that looks like, and there's no quit in this group,” Andrews was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Although the Ravens’ future looks doubtful without their two-time NFL MVP quarterback, Lamar Jackson, Andrews tried to exude confidence.

"Lamar is one of one. There's no one else like Lamar. But at the end of the day, we have a core group of offensive guys, and we're going to use everybody," he said.

Amid the challenges, defensive coordinator Zach Orr emphasized the need to dominate going forward.

"Are guys playing hard? Yes. Are guys striking blocks? Yes. But we have to take it up to a whole other level,” Orr said. He added that they were “challenging our guys in the trenches”. “We need to dominate going forward. No matter who the opponent is, we have to start putting people in the ground, putting people in the dirt," Orr concluded.

The Baltimore Ravens will square off against the Houston Texans on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

FAQs

Where is the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans taking place?

The Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans will take place at M&T Bank Stadium.

How old is Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson is 28 years old.

Who owns the Baltimore Ravens?

Steve Bisciotti owns the Baltimore Ravens.