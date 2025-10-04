Lamar Jackson injury status: Ravens take crucial Week 5 call; Cooper Rush, Tyler Huntley in focus

Lamar Jackson injury update: The Baltimore Ravens have ruled their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, out of the Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans. Cooper Rush will lead the team in the superstar QB's absence. Meanwhile, Tyler Huntley, who has stepped in for Jackson before, has returned to Baltimore's practice squad. He is likely to move into the QB2 role. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heads off the field following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs (AP)

Jackson had to leave last weekend's loss at Kansas City in the second half. His backup, Cooper Rush, led the offense in the superstar's absence. However, this is worrying news for Ravens fans. The team has lost nine of their last 11 games when Jackson doesn't play. The two-time MVP has missed only one game since the start of the 2023 season, a Week 17 matchup when Baltimore had little to play for.

Baltimore also ruled out All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) for this weekend, as well as cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring). Star safety Kyle Hamilton (groin) missed practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable for the game.

Linebacker Odafe Oweh (eye), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and receiver Tez Walker (oblique) are also questionable. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday after missing the last two games.

According to Bleacher Report, Jackson's hamstring update is now considered as the team's top concern. "It's officially a red alert for the struggling Ravens, who lived up to their poor big-game reputation with an 0-3 record against 2024 division winners in September and now could easily fall to Houston and/or the Rams with Jackson's status in doubt," Brad Gagnon wrote.