Is The Lost Bus based on a true story? Here's everything to know about camp fire tragedy

Kevin McKay, a school bus driver from Paradise, California, who saved 22 children from Ponderosa Elementary School during the 2018 Camp Fire, is the inspiration for the latest Hollywood movie, The Lost Bus, which stars Matthew McConaughey in the lead role. In his recent interview with KCRA 3, McKay opened up about the film and his heroic deed. Kevin McKay, a school bus driver who saved 22 children during the 2018 Camp Fire, inspires the Hollywood film The Lost Bus.(@AppleTV/X)

Also read: Gold and silver coins worth $1 million recovered from 1715 shipwreck off Florida coast

Kevin McKay on The Lost Bus

Kevin McKay was elated when he heard Matthew McConaughey would play him in The Lost Bus. McKay said he felt honored that someone as versatile and serious as McConaughey decided to portray the bus driver on the silver screen.

“If you were going to throw a dart and pick the best actor. I mean, what a blessing it is to have somebody who can bring the seriousness and the emotion this character needs. The weight of this fire,” McKay told KCRA 3.

McKay was going through a hard time when the 2018 Camp Fire occurred. He had lost his father the same year, and his mother was fighting stage 4 cancer, while his dog also passed away. While the movie hopes to pay a proper tribute to McKay and his sense of responsibility, the outlet reports that the script exaggerates some elements of McKay’s personal life.

However, Kevin McKay says he is impressed by the way the filmmakers captured the Camp Fire in the movie, including how it started at a PG&E transformer. McKay told KCRA 3 that he appreciated how the film narrated the “story of the fire” and “the way everything felt that day.”

Also read: My Hero Academia Season 8: Release date, episode guide, where to watch and more

Kevin McKay recalls 2018 Camp Fire

One of the deadliest wildfires in California’s history, the 2018 Camp Fire lasted 18 days, claimed 85 lives, and burned over 150,000 acres, as per People. Speaking to KCRA 3, Kevin McKay described the wildfire as “just kind of fire grenades being dropped all over town at the same moment.”

In the movie, Kevin McKay is seen receiving a call to save the children amid the fire. He recounted his initial thoughts during his KCRA 3 interview. “I went, ‘Okay, we are going to Chico. Go as absolutely fast as we can to get there, and I don't care what we have to do to get there.’”

America Ferrera plays schoolteacher Mary Ludwig, who kept the children calm on the bus. Several Camp Fire survivors also make cameos in the movie.

“So many individuals in Paradise helped each other and saved lives, and I’m super proud of that. My story is the one that made it up on the big screen. All of the stories deserved, in some way, to make it up on the big screen,” McKay, who is currently a high school teacher at Fairview High School in Chico, said.

The Lost Bus started airing on Friday, October 3, on Apple TV+.

FAQs

Is The Lost Bus available on Apple TV+?

The Lost Bus started airing on Apple TV+ from October 3.

Who plays the role of Kevin McKay in The Lost Bus?

Matthew McConaughey portrays the role of Kevin McKay in the film.

Who is the director of the survival film, The Lost Bus?

Paul Greengrass is the director of the survival film, The Lost Bus.