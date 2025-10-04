California man recalls customs story during his relocation to India amid Wintrack's allegations against Chennai Customs

Amid the corruption and harassment charges against Chennai Customs by Wintrack Inc, a tweet by an X user has gone viral on social media. In a tweet, a man recalled an incident involving customs and his computer monitor when he relocated to India. A man from California said what he had to do to get his computer monitor. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“When I moved to India, I was allowed one computer for personal use, so I shipped my monitor. I showed them the doc: one personal computer (inc monitor) allowed. They agreed but because I had no PC with it, I had to pay 100% of value in duty or bribe. Paid it. Monitor was broken,” Jacob Singh alleged. According to his LinkedIn bio, Singh hails from Oakland, California. However, he has been living in New Delhi for the past few years.

Here's the entire X post:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “When was this if you would like to share? Must have been a good monitor.” Singh replied, “2012. No, not really. But India also charged crazy duty on electronics so a replacement would have cost a lot.”

Another added, “My first return from the US 2003: bought a few things, got all bills, still, I was stopped at Mumbai customs. The officer took my passport and I started worrying about missing the connecting flight. When he could not extract money, emptied my bag on a table just to humiliate me.” A third posted, “For some reason it feels like corruption is ingrained within us.”

What did Wintrack say?

In a tweet, Chennai-based cargo firm Wintrack Inc. announced that it has decided to close its logistics operations in India. The company cited harassment and bribery demands from Chennai customs officials.

“From October 1, 2025, our company will cease import/export activities in India. For the past 45 days, Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us. After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India. We deeply thank everyone who has supported us during these difficult times,” the company tweeted.

