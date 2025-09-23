Matthew McConaughey opens up on ‘non-negotiables’ in life that keep him grounded

Matthew McConaughey may be known for his catchphrase “Just keep livin,” but for him, it is more than a dialogue from his film Dazed and Confused. Speaking with Fox News, the Oscar winner said that mantra is tied directly to his role as a husband and father. “Just keep livin is a starting point for me to do my best to take care of the family. That’s something that’s non-negotiable in my life,” McConaughey said. Matthew McConaughey reveals the ‘non-negotiable’ that keeps his family grounded(Getty Images via AFP)

He added that the priority began when he met Camila Alves almost two decades ago, and it has only deepened as they raise their three kids. “Those are fires that I want to keep putting fuel on. I want to keep building those. Those are always on my proverbial desk in my life," he added. The Poems & Prayers author was clear: family stays at the center, no matter what.

Faith and movement

McConaughey told Fox News that another pillar is faith. “I want to keep my faith as strong as possible, because when my faith is strong ... I have more courage to take risks in my life and follow through on them,” he said.

The third piece, he explained, is staying active. “Keep moving, it seems like, man, one of the things that gets everybody in old age is they have trouble staying on their feet. And it’s not the injury from getting hit, it’s the doggone injury from dropping the keys and trying to reach back and pick them up the wrong way.”

For McConaughey, that daily motion - just staying upright, keeping pace - is part of how he protects both his health and his outlook.

Life in Texas

McConaughey left Los Angeles a decade ago and moved his family back to Texas. The actor grew up in Longview after being born in Uvalde, and later studied at the University of Texas. Returning home, he told Fox News, was about slowing down.

“It’s not an entertainment industry town. I like the pace here. I like where a mile feels like a mile and 60 minutes feels like an hour. I like the common sense here,” he said. His mother lives less than an hour away, and his brothers are nearby. “It just fits for me and I still feel creative,” the actor added.

Hollywood has been good to him, he admitted, but he prefers to draw on “real life experiences” to fuel his work. “I don’t wanna see a performance everywhere,” he explained.

Camila Alves has echoed those views, telling Fox News that living in Texas aligns with her values. “It really embodies our belief system, especially the ones I grew up with, like going to church every Sunday, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no, sir,'” he explained.

