Matthew McConaughey failed to land Jack's role in Titanic because of his southern accent

The producer of Titanic has revealed that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey came close to playing Jack Dawson in the 1997 blockbuster — but one stubborn detail kept him from landing the part. In his upcoming memoir The Bigger Picture, late producer Jon Landau recalled that while Matthew gave a strong audition, it was his refusal to drop his Texas accent that ultimately cost him the role. Matthew McConaughey had auditioned for Jack's role which ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio

“We brought him in to do a scene with Kate (Winslet),” Jon wote in an excerpt published by Puck. “You want to check for chemistry — not just how people look on film, but how they interact.” According to Jon, Kate — who had already been cast as Rose — was impressed. “Kate was taken with Matthew, his presence and charm,” he added.

But director James Cameron wasn’t fully convinced. “Matthew did the scene with the drawl,” Landau wrote. “‘That’s great,’ said Jim (Cameron). ‘Now let’s try it a different way.’ Matthew said, ‘No. That was pretty good. Thanks.’ Let’s just say, that was it for McConaughey,” he wrote further.

The actor has spoken over the years about how much he wanted the role — and how confident he felt about his audition. “I wanted that,” he had told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “I auditioned with Kate Winslet. Had a good audition. Walked away from there pretty confident that I had it. I didn’t get it. I never got offered that,” he had added.

In 2021, he discussed the experience on Literally! with Rob Lowe: “I went and read with Kate Winslet, and it was not one of the auditions — they filmed it so it was like into screen test time… it was one of those ones where they, like, followed me… ‘That went great.’ I mean, kind of, like, hugs. I really thought it was going to happen. It did not.”

“I asked Cameron about this,” he said of rumors that he had turned the part down. “Not factual. I did not get offered that role.” Matthew joked, “For a while, I was saying, ‘I gotta find that agent. They’re in trouble.’ I did not ever get the offer.”