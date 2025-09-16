Matthew McConaughey opens up on past addiction to ‘Mexican dirt weed’

Matthew McConaughey has shed light on several unknown incidents from his life in his latest book, Poems & Prayers. He candidly spoke about his weed addiction and the nights he spent on a friend’s couch during his early days in Hollywood. Matthew McConaughey opens up about his marijuana addiction in new book.(AP)

McConaughey on quitting weed

Matthew McConaughey opened up about his decision to quit smoking weed in one poem. The Interstellar star admitted that he smoked “Mexican dirt weed” and missed his own birthday party one year because he was high.

“Back in the days when I used to smoke weed, it was Mexican dirt weed. The kind where you passed the joint around, laughed, got the munchies, and hopefully snuck off for some good sex,” McConaughey wrote in his book, as per the US Weekly magazine.

The Serenity star said weed was like “a paralysis puff of f***ing analysis” to him. “I’d find myself stuck for hours staring at that one grain in that one piece of wood in my ceiling rafters, thinking it was trying to tell me something important. It wasn’t,” the 55-year-old recounted.

McConaughey’s weed addiction grew stronger gradually. In a remarkable incident, the Oscar-winning actor missed his own birthday party one year because he kept listening to Janet Jackson’s That’s the Way Love Goes on a loop in his car while high on weed. McConaughey said he just “couldn’t quit playing” the track “over and over”

“If every dance step matters too much, we never find our rhythm. If we give every note too much credit, we’ll never hear the song. That’s why I quit smoking,” he added.

McConaughey on being broke

Matthew McConaughey shed light on his initial struggles in Hollywood in a poem from 1994. “I wrote this in Hollywood, 1994. With no agent, sleeping on a friend’s couch, and 2,000 bucks to my name, I felt like I was running out of time,” McConaughey said, as per the outlet.

At that point, McConaughey said that he was trying to convince himself “to be patient, be cool, to not be in a rush”. He told himself that he “was on time, and not behind it”.

In the poem where McConaughey opened up about being broke, he wrote: “Today, give me the heart to know what feels right, the mind to argue if it doesn’t, and the gut to decide what to do from there.”

FAQs

What is the name of Matthew McConaughey’s new book?

Matthew McConaughey’s new book is called Poems & Prayers.

Does Matthew McConaughey have an Oscar?

Matthew McConaughey won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the 2013 movie Dallas Buyers Club.

Who is Matthew McConaughey married to?

Matthew McConaughey married Camila Alves.