What is causing floods, landslides and wildfires?

MUMBAI: From vanishing rainforests to fragile marine ecosystems -- biodiversity loss is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. Shifting weather patterns, frequency of floods, landslides and wildfires reveal that as climate change intensifies and habitats degrade, there is a need to respond to it with urgency and imagination.

As part of their Sustainability Now series, Avid Learning, a cultural philanthropy initiative of Essar Company that conducts events across various disciplines, has collaborated with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) to start multidisciplinary conversations in a bid to engage in conversations. As part of this series, a panel discussion titled Living With Nature, Biodiversity, Climate Change and the Path Forward will see panelists debate on the integral connection between climate change and biodiversity, and its impact.

It will explore the ways in which environmental degradation is being addressed through scientific research, field-based conservation, policy reform and community driven initiatives.

The panelists include Dr Anish Andheria, president and CEO, Wildlife Conservation Trust, which has a holistic approach to conservation by focusing on wildlife conservation and community development; Shaunak Modi, director, Coastal Conservation Foundation, which conducts marine and coastal ecosystem research to document and protect India’s marine biodiversity; Dr Mahesh Sankaran, professor of Ecology and Evolution NCBS-TIFR; and Shloka Nath, CEO, India Climate Collaborative, a platform established by leading Indian philanthropists and corporate leaders to accelerate climate action in India by identifying and funding climate solutions. The conversation will be moderated by Aaran Patel, director of Climate, Nand and Jeet Khemka Foundation, which supports philanthropic initiatives in climate change, social entrepreneurship, leadership and ethics, governance and accountability, and women and children,

“Climate and biodiversity can often seem like abstract, technical subjects but when scientists, conservationists, policy thinkers and even funders are brought on the same stage, conversation suddenly becomes accessible and very human,” said Shloka Nath. “Climate change accelerates biodiversity loss through extreme weather, shifting habitats and species decline. Biodiversity and climate change are not two separate crises, they are two sides of the same coin.”

The impact of climate change on biodiversity include dying coral reefs due to ocean warming and acidification, changes in seasonal patterns affecting migration and breeding among birds and insects such as bees, both of which are vital for pollination. Short-term gains don’t trade off long-term benefits. “Even though climate scientists are armed with hard data and clear evidence of human induced climate change, many people still consider it a hoax or propaganda. One cannot talk about climate change in isolation of biodiversity. The connection between the two is as integral as a child in a mother’s womb,” said Dr Anish Andheria.

“The aspirations of people are driving carbon footprints. A person with no means will always aspire to have a big house, vehicles, air conditioners and much more. If you tell the underprivileged to reduce their material aspirations to meet your climate goals while the rich buy more, you create an inequitable society,” he said. He underscored how the environmental crisis creates social inequity, gender-based problems, debts, nutrition paucity, social unrest and a problem of refugees. “Environmental crisis is the root cause of social unrest,” said the wildlife conservator.

International accords, such as the Paris Agreement and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework recognize the need to address climate change and biodiversity loss together.

Panelists will also highlight the need to strengthen local policies that integrate climate and biodiversity goals, invest in conservation and restoration efforts, support research and monitoring for a better understanding of the impacts of climate change on ecosystems and engage local communities in decision making and conservation strategies.

Dr Mahesh Sankaran, professor of Ecology and Evolution at the National Centre for Biological Sciences, a TIFR affiliate, likened ignoring biodiversity to undermining heritage. Known globally for his expertise on grasslands, Sankaran is vocal about deforestation and unplanned afforestation. “Planting trees cannot replace emissions. There is a belief that planting trees will solve the problem of carbon emissions. Everyone is planting trees without looking at where it is being done. Trees are being planted in grasslands that never had trees. This will play havoc with the ecosystem of the grasslands. Technical jargon needs to be simplified for people to understand it,” said Sankaran.

Vidita Vaidya, convenor of the Art and Archives section of TIFR, called the partnership with Avid Learning a “natural collaboration” holding an optimism that such panel discussions may start dialogues and collaborations between various stakeholders. “Such discussions open a whole range of new possibilities and is a much needed one,” said Vaidya. Speaking on similar lines, CEO of Avid Learning, Asad Lalljee, said, “We aim to present focused programmes that engage in diverse voices, inspire innovative solutions and set the foundation for the future, through our partnership with TIFR.”

(What: Panel discussion titled Living With Nature, Biodiversity, Climate Change and the Path Forward

When: September 11

Where: TIFR Centre, Colaba)