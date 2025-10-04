‘Arthur full of life…’: Jon Jones' sweet message surfaces after Ravens star's sudden death

Arthur Jones, former Baltimore Ravens star and Super Bowl-winner, has died, the team announced on Friday. He was 39. He was the older brother of former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former Syracuse and NFL defensive end Chandler Jones, a four-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl in New England. Baltimore Ravens defensive end Arthur Jones (97) kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers (AP)

His brother's old remarks, praising Arthur, have surfaced. Back in 2012, Jon spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Wagenheim about how the two football players might fare in the UFC.

Football is ‘Arthur’s passion in life’, Jon said back then. “Arthur wouldn’t hesitate to pursue mixed martial arts.”

“The dedication that it would take for him to get down to the 265 heavyweight limit. I think it would transform him mentally into the warrior he needs to be to compete at a high level. And he would be faster than ever and mentally a stronger person. I think he would make a great contender, if not champion, in the UFC.”

Syracuse, Arthur Jones' alma mater, said he died Friday morning. The school and the Ravens didn't give a cause of death in their announcements.

“Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others.”

Jones was a fifth-round draft pick in 2010 and had 8 1/2 of his 10 career sacks in a two-season stretch in 2012-13. The Ravens beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl to cap the 2012 season.

Jones sacked 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans. He also had a fumble recovery in that Super Bowl.

Jones spent two years with Indianapolis and a final season in Washington in 2017.

Jones had 38 1/2 tackles for loss at Syracuse, a school record for an interior defensive lineman. He was a first-team All-Big East selection each of his final two seasons.

"Arthur Jones was a tremendous player and even better person,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said. “We were fortunate that Arthur continued to support our football program after his playing career. He impacted many of our student-athletes, always with a smile and uplifting message.”

(With AP inputs)