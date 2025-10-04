Arthur Jones cause of death update: First details on ex-Ravens star, Jon Jones’ brother's passing

Arthur Jones, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman and Super Bowl XLVII champion, has died at the age of 39, the team announced on Friday. He was the older brother of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Chandler Jones. Former Ravens star Arthur Jones has died at 39(X)

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta shared the news on social media, expressing profound sadness over the loss of a player who contributed to their 2013 title win.

"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing," DeCosta stated Friday. "Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends."

No cause of death has been released yet.

Jones played four seasons with the Ravens from 2010 to 2013, recording 173 total tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was a key rotational piece on the Super Bowl-winning defense, including a sack and fumble recovery in the championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Drafted in the fifth round out of Syracuse in 2010, Jones appeared in 17 games over his Ravens tenure, starting 10. After leaving Baltimore, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014, playing three seasons there before a brief stint with the Washington Redskins in 2017, where he appeared in one game. His NFL career concluded after seven seasons, with a focus on family and life post-football.

Tributes have poured in from the NFL community, with former teammate Haloti Ngata posting on X, “RIP Arthur Jones. A great teammate and brother. Prayers to the Jones family.”

The Ravens have not released further details on funeral arrangements, but the sudden nature of his passing has shocked those who knew him. Jones retired in 2017 after battling injuries like an ankle issue in 2015.