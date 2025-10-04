Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the third installment of the famous Monster series, premiered on Netflix on October 3. The series, which stars Charlie Hunnam in the lead role, narrates the tale of Ed Gein, an infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired some of Hollywood's iconic on-screen serial killers, as per USA Today. Monster: The Ed Gein Story: Did Ed Gein murder his brother Henry in real life? Here's what we know. (X/@netflix)

Did Ed Gein kill his brother, Henry?

In the first episode of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, we see that Gein kills his older brother Henry, 43, after the latter expresses a strong desire to go away from their possessive mother, Augusta. Gein uses a piece of wood to hit Henry in the show, then carries his body into the woods and sets up a brush fire to explain Henry's demise, as per USA Today.

Although Gein admitted that he killed two women, he never confessed to killing his brother, Henry. As per the outlet, Ed Gein himself had informed town officials about the fire, which led to the discovery of Henry’s body.

Henry’s body had major burn marks, and police dismissed the possibility of foul play in his death. The county coroner officially declared that Henry died of heart failure caused by asphyxiation.

The other two women's murders

Ed Gein, who lived in the rural Wisconsin community of Plainfield, was arrested in November 1957 after the body of Bernice Worden, a local hardware store owner and shopkeeper, was found hanging from hooks in his shed.

Additional body parts were located inside Gein's home, including Mary Hogan’s remains. Hogan was a 51-year-old tavern owner who had gone missing for three years. Police also found human skulls, over a half-dozen masks made from the flesh of female faces, a lampshade created from human skin, and a wearable corset made from the skin of a female torso, as per USA Today.

