The Uttar Pradesh government will organise a statewide series of assessment, measurement and distribution camps in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur, to provide free assistive devices to children with special needs enrolled under the Samagra Shiksha programme. UP to provide free assistive devices to children with special needs

According to an official directive issued by the director general school education Monika Rani, the camps will be held during the 2026-27 academic session across districts on dates finalised in consultation with ALIMCO.

The initiative aims to identify eligible children, assess their requirements and distribute customised assistive devices to help improve their mobility, communication, education and overall inclusion.

The order directs district basic education officers to coordinate with ALIMCO and ensure that details of camp venues, route maps, nodal officers and other logistical arrangements are shared well in advance.

The exercise will cover children with special needs studying in government primary and upper primary schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, government-aided schools, secondary schools and co-located Anganwadi centres under the Samagra Shiksha programme.

District authorities have also been instructed to involve physiotherapists, special educators and other field staff in identifying beneficiaries and facilitating their participation.