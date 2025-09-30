The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: Release window, new cast members and more about Netflix show

Fans of The Lincoln Lawyer can finally breathe easy as Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is all set to be back behind the wheel of his Lincoln. After getting renewed for a fourth season, the series is expected to hit Netflix soon. The legal drama, based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels, has become one of the streaming service’s most consistent performers, according to Netflix’s Tudum. Fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer to come out on Netflix soon.(X/@netflix)

Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer ended with a shocking cliffhanger that left viewers desperate for answers. Now, co-showrunner Ted Humphrey has promised that the stakes are higher than ever.

According to Tudum, he teased, “This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced.”

What will Season 4 be about?

Season 4 of the show is based on Michael Connelly’s sixth book, The Law of Innocence. In a dramatic twist, Haller will find himself not as a defense attorney but as the accused.

“The biggest cliffhanger of all is ‘What is going to happen to Mickey?’ That one plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial,” Humphrey said.

Unlike previous cases, Mickey must now apply his own courtroom wisdom to save himself while protecting his loved ones, his firm, and his reputation.

New faces joining the cast

According to What’s on Netflix, the returning cast includes Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Neve Campbell, who will feature in all episodes as Maggie McPherson. Elliott Gould and Krista Warner also reprise their roles.

Season 4 will introduce a wave of new characters as well. This includes:

Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg, a fierce prosecutor who goes by the nickname “Death Row Dana.”

Cobie Smulders is also part of this cast in an undisclosed role.

Sasha Alexander plays FBI Agent Dawn Ruth.

Kyle Richards stars as Celeste Baker, a Beverly Hills client requesting help from Lorna.

Scott Lawrence plays Judge Stone, a strict and fearful presence in the courtroom.

Jason Butler Harner is Detective Drucker, who pursues Mickey with determination.

Emmanuelle Chriqui plays Jeanine Ferrigno, a gangster’s girlfriend with important information.

Jason O'Mara takes on the role of Jack Gilroy, Maggie's new boyfriend, and also a doctor specializing in sports illnesses.

Also, it will feature Javon Johnson, Marcus Henderson, and Nancy Silverton.

When will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 be released?

Filming commenced on February 7, 2025, and is expected to conclude in mid-June 2025. Since Netflix has not yet provided an official release date, it is not going to be shown on the 2025 schedule.

If the current plan remains intact, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 will more than likely air at the earliest in 2026, with February 5, 2026, being the most reasonable date for when it will be available to stream, stated the What’s On Netflix report.

