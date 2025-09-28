Will Netflix’s House of Guinness return for season 2? Creator Steven Knight drops hints for future season

Netflix's latest period drama, House of Guinness, created by Peaky Blinders mastermind Steven Knight, has left fans asking the big question: Will there be a second season? The eight-episode drama, which premiered globally on September 25, follows the turbulent lives of the four adult children of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the grandson of Guinness Brewery founder Arthur Guinness. After the death of the beer baron, his will dictates the fates of his children, Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O'Shea). Will Netflix's House of Guinness return for season 2? Here's what we know(X/@NetflixTudum)

Steven Knight drops hints for House of Guinness season 2

Speaking to Netflix Tudum, Knight explained that the story begins with a father's death that leaves his children's futures dependent on his will. Each sibling inherits something different, yet none are satisfied, a setup he called the perfect way to spark drama.

While season one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, Netflix has not officially renewed the show for season two. However, Knight has hinted several times that there is more story to tell. In an interview with ScreenRant earlier this month, he said, "In a perfect world, I'd like to take it on all the way into the 20th century ... there's enough material there to keep us going all the way."

At a September screening in Dublin, Knight went even further. According to the Irish Mirror, he told the audience, “Yes, of course. We are going to do seasons two, and three, and four. Yes absolutely, we are going to do this all the way to the 1960s.”

Will the cast return for season 2?

Series creator Steven Knight is eager to continue House of Guinness with a second season, but will the main cast return as well? Anthony Boyle, who portrays Arthur Guinness, shared with The Mirror in September 2025 that he would be thrilled to return for another season.

“I think the scripts were amazing and I really enjoyed the cast and directors,” Boyle said. “I loved it, I love the end product. It's a show I'm really proud of, and if they wanted to go again I'd be overjoyed,” he added.

For now, fans will have to wait for Netflix’s official word. But with Knight’s ambitious vision and the cast’s willingness to return, the odds seem strong that the Guinness family’s story is far from over.

FAQs

Q. Has Netflix renewed House of Guinness for season 2?

Ans. No, Netflix has not yet officially renewed the series, though talks and hints suggest a continuation.

Q. What has Steven Knight said about future seasons?

Ans. Knight has expressed interest in extending the story into the 20th century, even envisioning seasons up to the 1960s.

Q. Are the cast members open to returning?

Ans. Yes. Anthony Boyle, who plays Arthur, told the Mirror he would "love to" return for season two.