KPop Demon Hunters breaks records, becomes Netflix's most-watched original animated film; fans demand sequel

KPop Demon Hunters has officially made history as Netflix’s most-watched original animated movie of all time. More than a month since its release, the film continues to dominate charts and viewer rankings, amassing over 26.3 million views in its sixth week (July 21–27, 2025). Premiering on 20 June, the surprise hit has maintained strong momentum globally, even climbing another 2% this past week. Kpop Demon Hunter's soundtrack, especially the track Golden, has contributed significantly to its success.

Film's original soundtrack made it a success

The film’s original soundtrack has also played a huge role in its success, with the standout track Golden by Huntr/x reclaiming the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global Charts. The movie currently ranks No. 2 on Netflix’s English Films list, just behind Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler, and remains in the Top 10 across all Netflix-ranked countries.

Sony Pictures Animation celebrated the record-breaking achievement on social media, with Sony posting, “WE LOVE YOU, FANS! KPop Demon Hunters is officially the most-watched original animated film on Netflix.”

Fans reaction

Fans around the world are demanding a sequel and even a theatrical release, praising the film for its unique concept, stunning animation, electric performances, and genre-blending soundtrack.

"The fact I can’t hear these songs, the roar of the crowd, “this is what it sounds like” coming from all around me is a travesty and a disservice to every fan. Get it in theatres now," a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan wrote, "Congrats, and now we need a sequel, thank you very much". A fan was good with a prequel of it too, writing, "Announce the sequel or prequel, whichever one but just do it"

About the movie

Directed by Maggie Kang, the film features a powerhouse voice cast including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. The story follows the fictional girl group Huntr/x, who lead double lives — global K-pop idols by day and fierce demon hunters by night. Their latest mission? To stop the Saja Boys, a rival demon-infested boy band aiming to steal the souls of fans and threaten Huntr/x’s stardom.