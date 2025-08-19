Steven Knight’s House of Guinness to release on Netflix this fall: Cast, release date, and other details

Netflix has confirmed the premiere date of House of Guinness, a gripping new drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The eight-part series, which will debut this September, takes viewers into the heart of one of Ireland’s most iconic families as they battle for control of their legendary brewery in the wake of their patriarch’s death, the streaming giant said in a Tudum report. The House of Guinness will premiere on September 25.(X/@Netflix)

Set in the 1860s in Dublin and New York, the story begins with the passing of Sir Benjamin Guinness, whose iron-clad will leaves behind both a thriving empire and a bitter succession struggle. His children - Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben are thrust into the spotlight as they grapple with wealth, responsibility, and the family’s powerful legacy.

House of Guinness: Steven Knight’s Succession-style drama

Knight, according to Tudum, described the series as a story of inheritance and ambition and drew parallels to HBO’s Succession, with the plot rooted in real history.

In a twist crucial to the drama, Sir Benjamin deliberately binds his two eldest sons, Arthur and Edward, into joint stewardship of the brewery, setting the stage for conflict, loyalty, and betrayal, stated a Decider report.

Also read: The Diplomat Season 3 new teaser unveiled as Netflix confirms release date. Watch

House of Guinness: Cast

The series stars Anthony Boyle as Arthur and Louis Partridge as Edward, the reluctant co-leaders of the Guinness empire. Joining them are Emily Fairn as Anne, Flonn O’Shea as Ben, and James Norton as brewery foreman Sean Rafferty.

The cast also features Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness, Seamus O’Hara as Patrick Cochrane, Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane, and Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges.

Behind the scenes

House of Guinness is produced by Kudos with Knight as creator and executive producer. Tom Shankland and Mounia Akl share directing duties, reported Tudum. The show promises lavish sets, a politically turbulent backdrop, and a family drama laced with betrayal, ambition, and desire.

Also read: The Hunt for Gollum: Everything we know about new LOTR movie which could reunite Gandalf and Frodo

House of Guinness: When and where to watch

All eight episodes of the House of Guinness will be available to stream on Netflix starting September 25, 2025.

FAQs

Q1: What is House of Guinness about?

It tells the story of the Guinness family in the 1860s, following the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness and the power struggle among his children over his brewery empire.

Q2: Who created the series?

Steven Knight, best known for Peaky Blinders, created and wrote the series.

Q3: When does House of Guinness premiere?

The series premieres on Netflix on September 25, 2025.

Q4: How many episodes are there?

The first season consists of eight episodes, all available at launch.

Q5: Who stars in the show?

The main cast includes Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, and James Norton.