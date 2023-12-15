close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / 'Big Apple PDA', Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge lock lips in steamy NYC make out; Who's crying happy tears?

‘Big Apple PDA’, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge lock lips in steamy NYC make out; Who's crying happy tears?

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 15, 2023 06:51 AM IST

Popstar and Enola Holmes fame confirm relationship with a passionate kiss at a gas station. The romance rumors sparked back in October during their London trip.

Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge have publicly confirmed their romantic relationship with a kiss. On Thursday, December 14, the pop sensation seemed to confirm the story circulating about her and Louis Partridge. They were seen kissing at a gas station in New York. The couple's casual strolling in London, with their arms circling each other's waists, sparked romance rumors back in October.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge (x)
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge (x)

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge light up NYC with steamy kiss

Following their appearances at Jingle Ball and Saturday Night Live, 20-year-old stars Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were spotted grabbing gas in New York City, bundled up in coats and brown boots. The cozy stop included a passionate kiss, fueling speculation about their blossoming romance.

Olivia Rodrigo’s past relationship

The Vampire singer was previously romantically involved with movie producer Adam Faze in 2021. Rodrigo released the hit single Vampire in June 2023, featuring lyrics that express dissatisfaction with a past relationship. The management team of the singer however denied the lyrics having any connection with her past relationship.

During one of her interview back in August, the pop star opened up about her past relationships and said “I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after Sour came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be, And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”

Who is Louis Partridge?

English actor Louis Partridge is famous for his role as Lord Tewkesbury in the Netflix films Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. The Netflix star's most recent relationship was with Sydney Chandler, his co-star on Pistol and Kyle Chandler's daughter.

