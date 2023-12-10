Julia Stiles recreates heartfelt scene from 90's comedy '10 Things I Hate About You' in New York City

A nostalgic moment that transported fans back to the late ‘90s, Julia Stiles revived a memorable scene from the cult classic film ’10 Things I Hate About You' during her appearance at the Mash-Up Americans Book Festival in New York City. Julia Stiles recites iconic poem at mash-up Americans book festival(Instagram/Julia Stiles)

The 42-year-old actress stepped onto the stage and delivered the poignant love poem her character, Kat Stratford, wrote for Patrick Verona, played by the late Heath Ledger, in the 1999 teen movie inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew.’

The festival’s venue, The Greene Space, shared a video on Instagram capturing Stiles’ emotional performance.

Dressed in a floral silk blazer, with her blond hair neatly tied back, Stiles recited the poem, visibly moved by the final lines that encapsulate the bittersweet feelings of her lovelorn teenage character: “But mostly, I hate the way I don’t hate you, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.” The audience’s cheers echoed the sentiment.

Julia Stiles reminiscing Heath Ledger

Stiles reminisced on the People in the '90s podcast in 2021 about Ledger’s graciousness. She praised his supportive nature, recalling how he stepped back to let her shine, saying, “He wasn’t trying to compete with me,” and “He stood back and he was like, this is your scene.” Ledger’s humility and confidence allowed Stiles to deliver a powerful performance, acknowledging his own standout moments in the film, such as the unforgettable singing and dancing sequence on the school steps.

Stiles’ reflections on her experience with Ledger highlight the rarity of such generosity in the industry, where the spotlight is often fiercely contested. Her appreciation for Ledger’s approach is a testament to his character and talent, even at the onset of his career.

Today, Stiles looks back at “10 Things I Hate About You” with fondness, cherishing the connections forged and the film’s lasting appeal.

In a 2019 interview with the Daily Beast, she expressed gratitude for the film’s continued relevance, seeing it as an affirmation of her choice in roles and stories that resonate with audiences. The film marked a significant moment in her career, presenting a strong, feisty, and unapologetic teenage female character that stood out to her and evidently, to viewers as well..