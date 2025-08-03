Is Florence Pugh engaged to Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole after a year-long romance?

Florence Pugh is reportedly engaged to Finn Cole, with sources claiming the pair have “found something special” in one another, as per The Sun. Though both stars have remained tight-lipped about their alleged affair, whispers of romance between the two first began last September, when they were spotted leaving the after-party of The Perfect Couple in London. Florence Pugh is reportedly engaged to Finn Cole.(Instagram/florencepugh/finn_cole)

Since then, the two, who have shared a quiet bond for years, have reportedly grown closer. While neither has gone public, as per social circles, the duo has taken their relationship to the next level.

Florence Pugh and Finn Cole’s relationship timeline

For those unaware, the Black Widow star Florence Pugh and Peaky Blinder fame Finn Cole’s bond traces back to their early days as co-stars on Midsommar (2019), but it was not until late 2024 that whispers of a romance grabbed eyeballs. The pair were seen slipping into a Netflix after-party together in East London, followed by joint appearances at festivals and premieres. In a September Vogue feature, Pugh admitted she was dating, though she kept her partner unnamed.

By April 2025, the signs became harder to miss. Cole appeared at the Thunderbolts premiere alongside Pugh’s family, and later shared moments from the night on Instagram. But it did not end there, as Pugh added fuel to the rumor mill by replying to the post with a "melting face" emoji.

Florence Pugh is not 'racing' into love

Florence Pugh recently peeled back the curtain on her personal life, hinting at a more grounded chapter. In her Vogue cover story, she reflected, “I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve… as opposed to racing into that.” Echoing that sentiment in Harper’s Bazaar UK, she shared her longing for “safety, family, and authenticity”, a conscious pivot from the chaos of past relationships. Pugh’s past relationships include actor Zach Braff, whom she reportedly dated from 2019 to 2022, and photographer Charlie Gooch, briefly linked to her in 2023.

FAQs

Who is Florence Pugh in a relationship with?

While not confirmed, Florence Pugh is reportedly dating Finn Cole.

Who did Florence Pugh use to date?

Florence Pugh has been publicly linked to Zach Braff and Charlie Gooch.

How did Florence Pugh and Finn Cole's romance come to the limelight?

Their bond began on the sets of Midsommar, but whispers of romance surfaced years later, fueled by red carpet appearances, family sightings, and more.