Katy Perry—Justin Trudeau or Liam Neeson—Pamela Anderson? Which celebrity couple has highest combined net worth

Romance rumors are nothing new in celebrity circles, but 2025 has seen a spate of high-profile pairings that has garnered more attention than usual. From Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas seemingly soft launching their relationship, to Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson carrying their chemistry from the sets of The Naked Gun to real life, love seems to be in the air. Katy Perry, who ended her engagement with Orlando Bloom, and Justin Trudeau, who divorced his wife in 2023, were seen at dinner together.(AP)

Now, former Canada PM Justin Trudeau has entered the mix, after being spotted with pop singer Katy Perry, setting tongues wagging.

As these A-listers and celebrities paint the town red, here is a look at which couple has the highest combined net worth.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

Neeson, known for movies like Taken and A-Team, paired up with Pamela Anderson, of Baywatch fame, for The Naked Gun. While their on-screen chemistry remains to be seen in the upcoming movie, fans were quick to spot the couple's bonding in real life, and after much speculation, Neeson gave fans some crumbs, saying “We discovered a lovely, budding chemistry, as two actors... Let’s just allow it to unfold.”

Anderson, 58, reportedly has a net worth of $20 million, while Neeson, 73, has amassed a $120-million fortune, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

This would take their combined net worth to $140 million.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

The Fireworks singer was spotted at dinner with the former Canada PM, who was then seen extending support to Perry at her show. Reportedly, during the dinner, Perry was constantly leaning in, and Trudeau appeared fully engaged.

While neither has commented on their current relationship, Perry is getting out of her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom. Trudeau, meanwhile, split from wife Sophie Grégoire back in 2023.

Katy Perry reportedly has a whopping net worth of $360 million, as per Forbes. Meanwhile, outlets reported Trudeau's net worth being between $95-96 million.

This would put their combined net worth at $455 million.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been seen together since February, but the initial assumption was that the Top Gun actor and Ballerina action hero were working on something together. However, latest pictures showing the two walking hand in hand and enjoying ice cream in Vermont seem to suggest that something more may be afoot.

Again, neither Cruise nor de Armas have addressed the dating rumors.

As for their net worths, Tom Cruise is one of the world's richest actors and bankable faces with movies like the Mission Impossible series under his belt. His net worth is estimated to be $600 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Meanwhile, de Armas who has amazed with performances in films like Blonde, is worth $20 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

This takes their combined net worth to $620 million.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez set tongues wagging when the two jetted off to Cancun together, but things remained somewhat under wraps until their very public kiss, some days ago, which seemed to confirm that the Fantastic Four and the Top Gun: Maverick actors are dating.

Alba, who has had a successful film career, is expected to have a net worth of around $100 million, while Ramirez reportedly has a net worth of around $1 million.

This would take their combined net worth to $101 million. Ramirez, who is now very much a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with roles in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World, will likely see his net worth only go up, as he's slated to appear in future MCU movies as well, including Avengers: Doomsday.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has reportedly been seen cozying up with ‘master hypnotist’ Jim Curtis. The two were seen ‘cuddling’ at dinner, Page Six reported, and they also reportedly spent Fourth of July together. However, they have been mum about the rumors swirling around them thus far.

Aniston has a net worth of $320 million, while Curtis's net worth isn't exactly known. However, reports have suggested that Aniston is footing most of the bills for their activities, while noting that Curtis is “financially comfortable, but he’s nowhere near her league”.

Curtis reportedly had some financial troubles, as per The Sun. He got a NYC apartment in 2015 for $1.25 million, and in 2017, he had $15,242 in outstanding fees. While it was paid off, he allegedly failed to pay his common charges again in July 2025, totaling over $30,000.