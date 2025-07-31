Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's net worth compared amid dating rumors

Pamela Anderson, 58, and Liam Neeson, 73, have recently sparked romance buzz amid the promotional tour for their latest film and the upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun. Despite dodging questions about their rumored relationship, their chemistry and coy remarks have only fueled speculations. As they continue to make headlines, here's a look at their net worth: Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have sparked romance rumors. The two star in The Naked Gun.(AFP)

Pamela Anderson's net worth

Pamela Anderson, once the most recognizable face in Baywatch, has built a $20 million fortune over decades in the spotlight, per Celebrity Net Worth. She shot to fame through Playboy before landing her iconic role as a lifeguard in Baywatch. More recently, her 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, laid bare the emotional toll of fame, failed relationships, and money woes.

Following a brief split from Jon Peters in 2020, Pamela moved back to Vancouver Island. “I felt very sad and lonely,” she confessed to Better Homes & Gardens at the time. She later returned to the big screen in the critically acclaimed film, The Last Showgirl (2024).

Liam Neeson's net worth

With a career spanning over 40 years and a $120 million fortune (per Celebrity Net Worth), Liam Neeson stands as one of Hollywood’s most respected names. He has starred in a number of hit projects, from Schindler’s List to Taken.

The Irish actor was married to Natasha Richardson until her untimely death in a 2009 skiing accident. “It was a horrible thing to happen. Everybody just pulled together,” he said in 2024 to People. Known for past links to stars like Barbra Streisand and Helen Mirren, Liam once claimed he was “past” dating, yet his reported bond with Pamela Anderson may suggest otherwise.

Is Pamela Anderson dating Liam Neeson?

When asked about dating rumors, both Liam and Pamela have kept things non-committal. "I had never met Pamela before, and we met on set, and we discovered that we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors," Liam explained on The Today Show. “And I was like this is nice and let's let it breathe. And that's what we did. Let’s let it breathe.”

Pamela echoed similar sentiments during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I think I have a friend forever in Liam. And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy.”

FAQs:

1. Are Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson in love?

While they have not confirmed an official relationship, their on-screen chemistry in The Naked Gun and playful moments have fueled romance rumors.

2. How did Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson meet?

They met on the set of The Naked Gun reboot.

3. Who is richer, Pamela Anderson or Liam Neeson?

Liam Neeson has a significantly higher net worth, estimated at $120 million, while Pamela Anderson’s net worth is around $20 million.