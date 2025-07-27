Too hot to handle! ⁠Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson fuel dating rumours with their cute banter

Oh we’re shipping it! Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's chemistry is too cute to ignore!(Photos: X)

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are making the cutest pair as they fly through promotions and press for their upcoming release, The Naked Gun.

Now while neither have actually commented on the elephant in the room, their relationship status, real or not, is definitely inching towards a label as far as the Internet is concerned. And to be honest, their bubbly, coy chemistry is a dead giveaway.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight Liam, 73, jumped right into the kind of energy he believes he shares with co-star Pamela, 58.

“I think we have a lovely, unique chemistry”, he said to which Pamela quipped, albeit sultrily, “We have a chemistry”.

Ok then! Period. They do. Brushing his hand on hers Liam was very prompt to agree, correcting himself: “I’m sorry, you’re right”, he said, adding, “We didn’t analyse it, or put it under a microscope. (We were like) ‘Ok, it’s working’ “.

Liam, partly owing to his action packed, rescue-heavy filmography and partly due to that towering aura, has always been better known as stoic and serious as opposed to the fun and funny side of him now coming to the surface. So when asked what else might the audience not know about him in Pamela’s gauge of his public persona, she huffed, “He’s silly. Definitely has that little boy sense of humour. (He’s) funny”.

“Disgusting”, Liam added jokingly, to which Pamela exclaimed, “No! What!”.

The Naked Gun is the fourth film in the Police Squad! franchise, the first of which came out in 1982. This was followed by The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear which came out in 1991. The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult released in 1994 with the fourth instalment rolling in just shy of the franchise’s 30-year anniversary.

The 2025 update is eyeing an August 1 release.