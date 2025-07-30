What to watch on Netflix? From Wednesday Season 2 to Hostage, top ten shows to stream in August

August on streaming giant Netflix is shaping up to be an exciting month. With highly anticipated shows like Wednesday Season 2 on the cards, fans are in for a treat. The gothic coming-of-age series is expected to bring back its quirky charm and dark humor. That's not it, as joining the lineup is Hostage, a gripping British crime drama poised to hook mystery lovers, as per the official website. Animation fans can also look forward to a fresh series from the creator of BoJack Horseman, adding some offbeat flair. With a blend of suspense, comedy, and more, August is shaping up to be a big month for subscribers. With highly anticipated shows like Wednesday Season 2 on the cards, fans are in for a treat.(Pexels)

What to watch on Netflix in August 2025?

Wednesday Season 2 (Volume 1)

Wednesday returns to Netflix with more mayhem and macabre charm. Jenna Ortega reprises her breakout role as the sharp-witted outcast navigating life at Nevermore Academy. Season 2 of the show will be released in two parts. Volume 1 drops August 6 with four episodes, followed by the final four on September 3.

Stolen: Heist of the Century

From the makers of The Tinder Swindler, Stolen: Heist of the Century revisits Antwerp’s jaw-dropping 2003 diamond robbery. The docuseries unpacks how thieves pulled off a $500 million vault heist, right under the nose of the so-called Diamond Squad. This series releases online on August 8.

In the Mud

Landing August 14, In the Mud is a spin-off of the hit series El Marginal. Set in a ruthless Argentinian prison, it follows five women bound by tragedy, navigating loyalty, violence, and survival in a system built to break them.

Miss Governor Season 1, Part 2

Returning August 14, Miss Governor wraps up its 16-episode season with high-stakes drama. Terri J Vaughn leads as Antoinette, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor, facing power plays and political storms in a system not built for her.

Hostage

Releasing on August 21, Hostage sees Suranne Jones step into a tense political thriller as the British PM’s husband is abducted. With the French president pulled into the chaos, diplomacy, blackmail, and fear collide. Julie Delpy and Corey Mylchreest co-star in this gripping limited series.

Long Story Short

Long Story Short is an animated sitcom from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg. It follows the Schwooper siblings across childhood and adulthood, blending sharp wit with emotional storytelling. With a stellar voice cast and high expectations, this family saga streams on Netflix from August 22.

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys returns August 28 with a bigger, bolder second season. Jackie’s story picks up in Silver Falls, promising deeper drama, expanded arcs, and grander moments.

Two Graves

A tense Spanish thriller, Two Graves, unearths the mystery of two missing teens in a sleepy coastal town. With revenge on her mind, one determined grandmother begins her own search to seek answers. The show will air from August 29.

Love Life (Seasons 1-2)

After vanishing from HBO Max, Love Life is finally getting a second shot, this time on Netflix. The romantic anthology, starring Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper, traces love’s messy path in New York, one relationship at a time. It will be released on August 5.

Quantum Leap (Seasons 1-2)

Quantum Leap may have ended early on NBC, but it is leaping onto Netflix on August 14. With Raymond Lee at the helm, the reboot happens to be high on nostalgic sci-fi with a fresh voice and emotional depth worth rediscovering.

With a mix of fan favorites and fresh finds, August is indeed a binge-worthy month. Expect twists, heart, and high-stakes drama as Netflix’s top 10 heats up.

