The Naked Gun trailer: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson go on a wild ride in this slapstick comedy reboot. Watch

Paramount Pictures has released the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming reboot of the classic comedy Naked Gun, set for release on August 1. The film, a modern take on the beloved 1980s franchise, stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original bumbling detective Frank Drebin, portrayed by the late Leslie Nielsen. A poster of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's The Naked Gun

What's in the trailer

In this reimagined version of the iconic film series, Neeson's character follows in his father's comedic footsteps, bringing his own brand of misadventure and slapstick humour to the screen.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, known for his work on Saturday Night Live and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, the film promises to deliver the same absurd and chaotic comedy that made the original Naked Gun series a fan favourite.

The star-studded cast also includes Pamela Anderson, who is returning to the spotlight as part of the film's ensemble, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, who plays the son of Captain Ed Hocken (George Kennedy) from the original films.

About The Naked Gun

Other cast members include CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, and Danny Huston, with additional appearances from Eddie Yu.

Written by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Schaffer, the new 'Naked Gun' film promises to stay true to the slapstick style of its predecessors.

The original trilogy, which reportedly grossed over USD 216 million worldwide, was known for its zany humour, outlandish gags, and the unforgettable character of Frank Drebin, a bumbling police detective who consistently found himself in outlandish situations.

The franchise, which began with The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! in 1988, also spawned two sequels: The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell of Fear (1991) and Naked Gun 33 1/3 : The Final Insult (1994).

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guyand producer of Ted, serves as a producer for the reboot, bringing his sharp comedic sensibilities to the project.

With Schaffer at the helm, audiences can expect a mix of absurd humour and a fast-paced, visual gag-filled narrative mirroring the charm of the original films.