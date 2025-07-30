‘No mission is impossible for Tom’: Internet can't keep calm as Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas soft-launch relationship

Tom Cruise (63) and Ana de Armas (37) made headlines after they were spotted in Vermont. The two held hands during a romantic weekend trip, which seemed to confirm their relationship after months of speculation. Rumours about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas's relationship have been making the rounds of social media ever since they were seen leaving a party in April. Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas packed in some public display of affection at Vermont.

How the internet reacted

After pictures of them, first reported by TMZ, surfaced on social media, the internet jumped in to share their reactions to the new couple in Hollywood. Someone wrote, “Well, that explains the Nicole Kidman posts.” For the unversed, a day ago, Ana came under fire after fans spotted her liking a controversial Instagram post mocking Tom's ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s appearance.

Another commented, “Well, male celebrities date women, and your own age challenge failed.” A second X user said, “Personification of the quote—age is just a number.” A comment read, “That's why fitness matters. Stay in shape, and you can date whoever you want, at any age.” “No mission is impossible for Tom I guess,” joked another.

Big day for new Hollywood couples!

In the last 24 hours, not only did Tom and Ana made headlines for their romance, there were pictures of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dining after her recent split from Orlando Bloom, and the revelation that ⁠Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are dating. Several fans shared hilarious reactions on the way these new couples popped up in the matter of a single day.

One said, “Huge day for the pop culture politico girlies.” A second comment read, “Pam’s been through a lot relationship-wise, and all in the public eye, and Liam hasn’t been romantically linked much since he lost the love of his life. Happy for these two.” Another fan agreed and said, “The only duo on this list to give any energy to is Pam and Liam. This could be something for both of them. The rest of this list… please!”

Tom was last seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, in which he returned as Ethan Hunt. Meanwhile, Ana impressed audiences with her action avatar in Ballerina, the film set in the John Wick universe.