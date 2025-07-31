Jessica Alba's ex-husband Cash Warren talks about her budding romance with Danny Ramirez: ‘I’m happy for her'

American film producer Cash Warren isn’t holding back when it comes to his ex wife, actor Jessica Alba’s budding romance with actor Danny Ramirez. In an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, the 46-year-old producer was candid about how he feels. “I’m happy for her. I don’t know him, but he seems like a good guy,” he said. Cash Warren spoke about Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez

The remarks came shortly after Jessica and Danny were photographed displaying affection during a public outing—further fueling speculation about their relationship. The Captain America: Brave New World star and Jessica were also recently spotted arriving in Los Angeles from Cancún, hinting at a tropical vacation together.

While Jessica appears to be diving into a new chapter, Cash joked that he’s not quite ready to do the same. “But let me know if you got anybody,” he quipped when asked about his own dating status.

Jessica officially filed for divorce in February this year, with Cash doing the same, enlisting high-profile attorney Laura Wasser. Despite the legal split, the two appear to be on amicable terms. They had announced their separation back in January after 16 years of marriage, emphasizing their commitment to their children—Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7—as their “highest priority.”

Reflecting on their relationship at the time, Jessica wrote in a Jan. 16 Instagram post, “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Even with their romantic relationship behind them, Jessica and Cash have maintained a united front as co-parents. On Father’s Day, she praised Cash via Instagram Stories, writing, “Our babies couldn’t have a better dad—Warm. Kind. Present. Always knowing just what to say., I admire your patience and the way you hold space for them, making them feel safe and light after every conversation. Thank you for being their rock," Jessica had written.